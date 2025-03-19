Realme P3 Ultra price starts at ₹22,999 and goes upto ₹27,999. Realme P3 Ultra is available in 5 options. Market Status of Realme P3 Ultra is Released.
|₹22,999 28% OFF
|
Glowing Lunar White
|Buy Now
|₹23,899 25% OFF
|
Neptune Blue
|Buy Now
|₹26,999 21% OFF
|Glowing Lunar White
|Buy Now
|₹26,999 16% OFF
|Glowing Lunar White
|Buy Now
|₹27,999 18% OFF
|Orion Red
|Buy Now
Experience seamless multitasking and gaming with enhanced efficiency and thermal management, ensuring smooth performance during demanding applications.
Capture stunning photos with high detail and vibrant colors, even in low light. Enjoy 4K video recording and exceptional clarity for social media sharing.
Fast RAM and storage ensure quick app launches, fluid multitasking, and seamless gaming experiences, handling even the heaviest applications effortlessly.
Enjoy vibrant visuals with high clarity and brightness on a curved display, providing an immersive experience ideal for gaming and streaming.
Long-lasting battery life with quick charging, reaching 100% in just 47 minutes, perfect for users constantly on the go.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking high performance, superior camera capabilities, and vibrant display.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.