Release date : 19 March 2025

Realme P3 Ultra

Realme P3 Ultra is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 22,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme P3 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Realme P3 Ultra now with free delivery.

Realme P3 Ultra Price in India and other variants

Realme P3 Ultra price starts at ₹22,999 and goes upto ₹27,999. Realme P3 Ultra is available in 5 options. Market Status of Realme P3 Ultra is Released.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹22,999 28% OFF Glowing Lunar White
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹23,899 25% OFF Neptune Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹26,999 21% OFF Glowing Lunar White
₹26,999 16% OFF Glowing Lunar White
₹27,999 18% OFF Orion Red
Add to Compare

Realme P3 Ultra Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 8350 (5nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and gaming with enhanced efficiency and thermal management, ensuring smooth performance during demanding applications.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP Rear, 16MP Front

Capture stunning photos with high detail and vibrant colors, even in low light. Enjoy 4K video recording and exceptional clarity for social media sharing.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 8GB + UFS 3.1 128GB

Fast RAM and storage ensure quick app launches, fluid multitasking, and seamless gaming experiences, handling even the heaviest applications effortlessly.

display
Display
6.83 inches AMOLED, 120Hz

Enjoy vibrant visuals with high clarity and brightness on a curved display, providing an immersive experience ideal for gaming and streaming.

battery
Battery
6000 mAh with 80W Super VOOC Charging

Long-lasting battery life with quick charging, reaching 100% in just 47 minutes, perfect for users constantly on the go.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking high performance, superior camera capabilities, and vibrant display.

Realme P3 Ultra Latest Update

Realme P3 Ultra: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 80W Super VOOC Charging, 100% in 47 minutes

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 60 fps 1920x1080 @ 120 fps 1280x720 @ 240 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Weight

    183 grams

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, Water resistant, IP66, IP68, IP69, (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 2 meter)

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    163.10 mm

  • Width

    76.90 mm

  • Thickness

    7.38 mm

  • Resolution

    1272x2800 px (FHD+)

  • Pixel Density

    450 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Display Type

    AMOLED (Curved Display)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.8 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    19.8:9

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass 7i

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.83 inches (17.35 cm)

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.189 W/kg, Body: 0.802 W/kg

  • Brand

    realme

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Launch Date

    March 19, 2025

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26)

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 8350

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
    Realme P3 Ultra
