 Realme X50 Pro 5g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme X50 Pro 5G

    Realme X50 Pro 5G is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4200 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X50 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme X50 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India

    Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.37,999. The lowest price of Realme X50 Pro 5G is Rs.34,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme X50 Pro 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 32 MP + 8 MP
    • 4200 mAh
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Super Dart, 65W: 100 % in 35 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • 4200 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exmor RS
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24.6 mm focal length, 2.7" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera(18.6 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.5
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Dual
    • F1.8
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 205 grams
    • 158.9 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • Moss Green, Rust Red
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 74.2 mm
    Display
    • Super AMOLED
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 92 %
    • 90 Hz
    • 84.93 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • Realme UI
    • X50 Pro 5G
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • realme
    • Yes
    • February 24, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 TDD N41 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 1.113 W/kg, Body: 0.531 W/kg
    Performance
    • 18.0 s
    • LPDDR5
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • 6 GB
    • Adreno 650
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+12+8+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • No
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
