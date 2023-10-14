 Realme X50 Pro 8gb Ram Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme X50 Pro 8GB RAM

Realme X50 Pro 8GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor , 4200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X50 Pro 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme X50 Pro 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹29,999
128 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP + 8 MP
4200 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB
Realme X50 Pro 8GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Realme X50 Pro 8GB RAM in India is Rs. 29,999.  This is the Realme X50 Pro 8GB RAM base ...Read More

The starting price for the Realme X50 Pro 8GB RAM in India is Rs. 29,999.  This is the Realme X50 Pro 8GB RAM base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Moss Green and Rust Red.

Realme X50 Pro 8GB RAM

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moss Green, Rust Red
Realme X50 Pro 8gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 4200 mAh
  • 32 MP + 8 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Battery
  • Yes, Super Dart, 65W: 100 % in 35 minutes
  • 4200 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • No
Camera
  • 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24.6 mm focal length, 2.7" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera(18.6 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exmor RS
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Dual
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Bokeh portrait video
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 158.9 mm
  • 74.2 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 205 grams
  • Moss Green, Rust Red
  • 8.9 mm
Display
  • Super AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 409 ppi
  • 84.93 %
  • 92 %
  • 20:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 90 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • Realme UI
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • realme
  • February 24, 2020 (Official)
Multimedia
  • No
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
  • Head: 1.113 W/kg, Body: 0.531 W/kg
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 TDD N41 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • LPDDR5
  • Adreno 650
  • 8 GB
Sensors
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • On-screen
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
  • No
    Realme X50 Pro 8gb Ram