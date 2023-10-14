 Realme X50 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme X50 Pro

Realme X50 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor , 4200 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X50 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Realme X50 Pro now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
RealmeX50Pro_Display_6.44inches(16.36cm)
RealmeX50Pro_FrontCamera_32MP+8MP
RealmeX50Pro_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34604/heroimage/137400-v4-realme-x50-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeX50Pro_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34604/heroimage/137400-v4-realme-x50-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeX50Pro_4
1/8 RealmeX50Pro_Display_6.44inches(16.36cm)
2/8 RealmeX50Pro_FrontCamera_32MP+8MP"
3/8 RealmeX50Pro_RAM_6GB"
4/8 RealmeX50Pro_3"
View all Images 5/8 RealmeX50Pro_4"
Key Specs
₹39,999
128 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP + 8 MP
4200 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
Realme X50 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Realme X50 Pro in India is Rs. 39,999.  This is the Realme X50 Pro base model with 6 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Realme X50 Pro in India is Rs. 39,999.  This is the Realme X50 Pro base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Moss Green and Rust Red.

Realme X50 Pro

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moss Green, Rust Red
amazon
Out of Stock

Realme X50 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP + 8 MP
  • 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 4200 mAh
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Battery
  • Yes, Super Dart, 65W: 100 % in 35 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • 4200 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
Camera
  • 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24.6 mm focal length, 2.7" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera(18.6 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Bokeh portrait video
  • Exmor RS
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Dual
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 8.9 mm
  • Moss Green, Rust Red
  • 205 grams
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 158.9 mm
  • 74.2 mm
Display
  • Super AMOLED
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 409 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 92 %
  • 84.93 %
  • 20:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 90 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • Realme UI
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • realme
  • February 24, 2020 (Official)
Multimedia
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 TDD N41 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Head: 1.113 W/kg, Body: 0.531 W/kg
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR5
  • 6 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Adreno 650
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • On-screen
Storage
  • Yes
  • No
  • 128 GB
    Realme X50 Pro