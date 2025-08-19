Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
Redmi155G_FrontCamera_8MP
Redmi155G_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/redmi-15-5g/heroimage/Redmi-15-5G-1.jpg_Redmi155G_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/redmi-15-5g/heroimage/Redmi-15-5G-1.jpg_Redmi155G_3
Release date : 19 August 2025

Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G is a Android 15 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, Octa-core Processor and 8GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Redmi 15 5G from HT Tech. Buy Redmi 15 5G now with free delivery.
Midnight Black Frosted White Sandy Purple
Price : ₹14,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Redmi 15 5G Price in India and other variants

The price for the Redmi 15 5G in India is Rs. 14,999 . This is the Redmi 15 5G base model with 128GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Midnight Black, Frosted White and Sandy Purple. Market Status of Redmi 15 5G is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G
  • 6GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Crimson Red (crimson Art), Mystic White, Titan Black
₹14,999
Check Details
Redmi 15 5g VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Se 5g

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G
  • 6GB RAM(expandablewithupto6GB RAMvirtual) | 128GB ROM
  • Crimson Red (crimson Art), Mystic White, Titan Black
₹17,499
Check Details
Redmi 15 5g VS Samsung Galaxy F36 5g

Samsung Galaxy M36
  • 6GB RAM/8 GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Orange Haze, Serene Green, Velvet Black.
24% OFF
Discounted price:₹17,499 Original price:₹22,999
Buy Now
Redmi 15 5g VS Samsung Galaxy M36

Samsung Galaxy M35
  • 6GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue, Thunder Grey
₹14,999
Check Details
Redmi 15 5g VS Samsung Galaxy M35

Vivo T4X
  • 6GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue, Thunder Grey
18% OFF
Discounted price:₹14,737 Original price:₹17,999
Buy Now
Redmi 15 5g VS Vivo T4x

Realme 14x
  • 6GB RAM/8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Crystal Black, Golden Glow, Jewel Red
₹14,199
Check Details
Redmi 15 5g VS Realme 14x
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare
Redmi 15 5G Key Specs

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, Octa-core

RAM

8GB

Rear Camera

50MP + 2MP

Internal Memory

128GB

Redmi 15 5g Summary

The Redmi 15 5G will emerge as a versatile powerhouse in the budget smartphone segment, designed to deliver flagship-level experiences without breaking the bank. When it launches in India, users will be drawn to its expansive 6.9 inch IPS LCD display boasting a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, making gaming and streaming a delight with silky visuals and responsiveness.

Powering the Redmi 15 5G will be the efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, which will effortlessly handle daily tasks, gaming, and multi-app usage, all while optimizing battery life. Speaking of battery, its gigantic 7,000mAh cell will easily keep users unplugged for long stretches, backed by 33W fast charging to quickly refuel the device.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the sharp 50MP dual rear cameras that capture vivid, detailed images, while the 8MP front camera will ensure clear selfies and smooth video calls. The phone will also accommodate expandable storage, giving users freedom to store more media and apps.

With handy features like a side fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and a dedicated headphone jack, the Redmi 15 5G will cater to everyday needs perfectly. It will be available in attractive colourways and built to deliver a reliable, immersive experience for users seeking performance, display quality, and battery endurance in a budget friendly package.

 

Redmi 15 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Type

    lithium-polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    33W fast charging

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • Front Camera

    8MP

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 2MP

  • Video Recording

    1080p video recording

  • Water Resistance

    No official IP rating (not water proof)

  • Weight

    224 gram

  • Colours

    Midnight Black, Frosted White, Sandy Purple

  • Thickness

    8.6 mm

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.9 inch

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2400 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Launch Date

    August 19, 2025

  • Custom UI

    HyperOS 2

  • Brand

    Redmi

  • Model

    15 5G

  • Operating System

    Android 15

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, Octa-core

  • RAM

    8GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Side-mounted

  • Internal Memory

    128GB

  • Expandable Memory

    expandable via microSD card up to 1TB

Related Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy F56 launched in India with a slim design- Know specs, features, and more
11 May 2025

iQOO Neo 10 confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and more - All details
11 May 2025

iPhone 18 Pro likely to ditch Dynamic Island for under-display Face ID- Details
08 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details

Vivo T4R 5G

  • 8GB / 12GB RAM
  • 128GB / 256GB Storage
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Redmi Mobile   /   Redmi 15 5G

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Redmi 15 5g
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender