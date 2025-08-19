The price for the Redmi 15 5G in India is Rs. 14,999 . This is the Redmi 15 5G base model with 128GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Midnight Black, Frosted White and Sandy Purple. Market Status of Redmi 15 5G is Released. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G
|
₹14,999
Check Details
|
Redmi 15 5g VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Se 5g
|
|
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G
|
₹17,499
Check Details
|
Redmi 15 5g VS Samsung Galaxy F36 5g
|
|
Samsung Galaxy M36
|
24% OFF
Discounted price:₹17,499 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Redmi 15 5g VS Samsung Galaxy M36
|
|
Samsung Galaxy M35
|
₹14,999
Check Details
|
Redmi 15 5g VS Samsung Galaxy M35
|
|
Vivo T4X
|
18% OFF
Discounted price:₹14,737 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Redmi 15 5g VS Vivo T4x
|
|
Realme 14x
|
₹14,199
Check Details
|
Redmi 15 5g VS Realme 14x
The Redmi 15 5G will emerge as a versatile powerhouse in the budget smartphone segment, designed to deliver flagship-level experiences without breaking the bank. When it launches in India, users will be drawn to its expansive 6.9 inch IPS LCD display boasting a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, making gaming and streaming a delight with silky visuals and responsiveness.
Powering the Redmi 15 5G will be the efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, which will effortlessly handle daily tasks, gaming, and multi-app usage, all while optimizing battery life. Speaking of battery, its gigantic 7,000mAh cell will easily keep users unplugged for long stretches, backed by 33W fast charging to quickly refuel the device.
Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the sharp 50MP dual rear cameras that capture vivid, detailed images, while the 8MP front camera will ensure clear selfies and smooth video calls. The phone will also accommodate expandable storage, giving users freedom to store more media and apps.
With handy features like a side fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and a dedicated headphone jack, the Redmi 15 5G will cater to everyday needs perfectly. It will be available in attractive colourways and built to deliver a reliable, immersive experience for users seeking performance, display quality, and battery endurance in a budget friendly package.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.