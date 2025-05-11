The price for the Redmi 15C 5G in India is expected to be Rs. 12,990 . This is the Redmi 15C 5G base model with 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Grey, Black and White. Market Status of Redmi 15C 5G is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less
The Xiaomi Redmi 15C will arrive as a compelling entry level smartphone, combining essential features with a user-friendly design aimed at budget-conscious buyers. It will sport a large and smooth 6.62 inch IPS LCD display, boasting a fast 144Hz refresh rate that will elevate everyday scrolling and casual gaming with fluid visuals.
Powering the Redmi 15C will be the efficient Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor, ready to handle daily apps, social media, and light multitasking without faltering. Battery worries will be minimized thanks to a substantial 5,000mAh cell backed by 33W fast charging, ensuring users spend less time tethered to power outlets and more time exploring.
Photography will be straightforward yet reliable, with an 8MP rear camera designed to capture clear shots with the help of HDR and LED flash. The front-facing 8MP camera will offer crisp selfies and smooth video calling in full HD.
Comfort and convenience will come from side-mounted fingerprint security, a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, and a durable glass front with a lightweight plastic frame. Designed in sleek shades of grey, black, and white, the Redmi 15C will blend style with practicality.
This upcoming Xiaomi model will appeal to first time smartphone users, students, and anyone seeking solid performance and battery life at an accessible price point, making it a smart choice in the entry level segment.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.