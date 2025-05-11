Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Redmi15C5G_FrontCamera_8MP
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 06 January 2026

Redmi 15C 5G

Redmi 15C 5G is a Android 13 phone, speculated price is Rs 12,990 in India with 8MP Rear Camera, Unisoc SC9863A (Octa-core: 2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: IMG8322 Processor and 3GB/8GB RAM.
Grey Black White
Expected price : ₹12,990 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Redmi 15C 5G Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Redmi 15C 5G in India is expected to be Rs. 12,990 . This is the Redmi 15C 5G base model with 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Grey, Black and White. Market Status of Redmi 15C 5G is Upcoming.

Redmi 15C 5G Expected Key Specs

Processor

Unisoc SC9863A

RAM

3GB/8GB

Rear Camera

8MP

Internal Memory

256GB

Redmi 15c 5g Summary

The Xiaomi Redmi 15C will arrive as a compelling entry level smartphone, combining essential features with a user-friendly design aimed at budget-conscious buyers. It will sport a large and smooth 6.62 inch IPS LCD display, boasting a fast 144Hz refresh rate that will elevate everyday scrolling and casual gaming with fluid visuals.

Powering the Redmi 15C will be the efficient Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor, ready to handle daily apps, social media, and light multitasking without faltering. Battery worries will be minimized thanks to a substantial 5,000mAh cell backed by 33W fast charging, ensuring users spend less time tethered to power outlets and more time exploring.

Photography will be straightforward yet reliable, with an 8MP rear camera designed to capture clear shots with the help of HDR and LED flash. The front-facing 8MP camera will offer crisp selfies and smooth video calling in full HD.

Comfort and convenience will come from side-mounted fingerprint security, a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, and a durable glass front with a lightweight plastic frame. Designed in sleek shades of grey, black, and white, the Redmi 15C will blend style with practicality.

This upcoming Xiaomi model will appeal to first time smartphone users, students, and anyone seeking solid performance and battery life at an accessible price point, making it a smart choice in the entry level segment.

Redmi 15c 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm headphone jack

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    33W fast charging

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    f/2.0, wide @ 1080p

  • Front Camera

    8MP

  • Rear Camera

    8MP

  • Flash

    LED

  • Autofocus

    Digital Zoom

  • Weight

    197 grams

  • Build Material

    Glass front and back, plastic frame

  • Colours

    Grey, Black, White

  • Brightness

    800 nits

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    6.62 inches

  • Resolution

    720 x 1600 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Launch Date

    January 6, 2026

  • Custom UI

    MIUI 14 or later

  • Operating System

    Android 13

  • Bluetooth

    v5.3

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim

  • Network Support

    5G,4G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes

  • RAM

    3GB/8GB

  • Processor

    Unisoc SC9863A (Octa-core: 2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: IMG8322

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

  • Other Sensors

    accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass

  • Internal Memory

    256GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2/3.1,

Last updated date: 13 August 2025
    Redmi 15c 5g
