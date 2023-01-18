 Rio Mobile London Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Rio Mobile London

    Rio Mobile London is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 2,699 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Rio Mobile London from HT Tech. Buy Rio Mobile London now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Rio Mobile London Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 1500 mAh
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • 1500 mAh
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    Design
    • 125 mm
    • 65.1 mm
    • 9.7 mm
    • Black
    Display
    • TFT
    • 55.91 %
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 233 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • March 26, 2015 (Official)
    • Rio Mobile
    • London
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 1.2 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Rio Mobile London FAQs

    What is the price of the Rio Mobile London in India?

    Rio Mobile London price in India at 2,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Rio Mobile London?

    How many colors are available in Rio Mobile London?

    How long does the Rio Mobile London last?

    What is the Rio Mobile London Battery Capacity?

    Is Rio Mobile London Waterproof?

    View More

    Rio Mobile London