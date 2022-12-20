Samsung Galaxy A04 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Samsung Galaxy A04 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 13,490 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A04 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A04 now with free delivery.