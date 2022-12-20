 Samsung Galaxy A04 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy A04

    Samsung Galaxy A04

    Samsung Galaxy A04 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 13,490 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A04 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A04 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Expected Release Date: 20 December 2022
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37480/heroimage/150355-v2-samsung-galaxy-a04-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37480/images/Design/150355-v2-samsung-galaxy-a04-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37480/images/Design/150355-v2-samsung-galaxy-a04-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37480/images/Design/150355-v2-samsung-galaxy-a04-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37480/images/Design/150355-v2-samsung-galaxy-a04-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,490 (speculated)
    32 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz
    50 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹13,490 (speculated)
    32 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Samsung Galaxy A04 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A04 price in India starts at Rs.13,490. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A04 is Rs.11,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A04 price in India starts at Rs.13,490. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A04 is Rs.11,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A04 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 192 grams
    • 164.4 mm
    • Black, Green, White, Copper
    • 76.3 mm
    • 9.1 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 82.5 %
    • Yes with notch
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 264 ppi
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Samsung
    • December 21, 2022 (Expected)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Samsung One UI
    • Android v12
    • Galaxy A04
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy A04