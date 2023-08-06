 Samsung Galaxy A13 4g 128gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 128GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹15,999
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A55
50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 128GB Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 128GB price in India starts at Rs.15,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 128GB is Rs.14,499 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 128GB price in India starts at Rs.15,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A13 4G 128GB is Rs.14,499 on amazon.in.


Samsung Galaxy A13 4g 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • Up to 54 Hours(4G)
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • Up to 54 Hours(4G)
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • No
  • Single
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • F2.2
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F1.8
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • Black, Orange, White, Light Blue
  • 8.8 mm
  • 76.4 mm
  • 165.1 mm
  • 195 grams
Display
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • PLS TFT LCD
  • 400 ppi
  • 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • 20:9
  • 83.38 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes with notch
General
  • Galaxy A13 4G 128GB
  • Android v12
  • Samsung
  • Yes
  • March 25, 2022 (Official)
  • Samsung One UI
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850
  • 8 nm
  • Mali-G52 MP1
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A55
  • LPDDR4X
Smart TV Features
  • 50+5+2+2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Side
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Up to 104 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Samsung Videos

Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

    Samsung Galaxy A13 4g 128gb