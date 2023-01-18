Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Slate Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 720 Processor | 5000mAh Battery| Knox Security
₹20,999
₹25,990
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in India starts at Rs.26,190. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A23 is Rs.20,999 on amazon.in.
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in India starts at Rs.26,190. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A23 is Rs.20,999 on amazon.in.