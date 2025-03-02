Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
SamsungGalaxyA36_FrontCamera_12MP
SamsungGalaxyA36_RAM_8GB/12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40735/heroimage/167721-v5-samsung-galaxy-a36-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA36_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40735/heroimage/167721-v5-samsung-galaxy-a36-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA36_3
Release date : 02 March 2025

Samsung Galaxy A36

Samsung Galaxy A36 is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 33,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor and 8 GB / 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A36 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A36 now with free delivery.

Samsung Galaxy A36 Price in India and other variants

Samsung Galaxy A36 price starts at ₹30,999 and goes upto ₹36,999. Samsung Galaxy A36 is available in 4 options. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy A36 is Released.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹30,999 14% OFF Awesome Black
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹30,999 14% OFF Awesome White
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹30,999 14% OFF Awesome Lavender
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹36,999 12% OFF Awesome Black
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Samsung Galaxy A36 Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (4nm)

Experience enhanced multitasking and efficient gaming performance with thermal control, ensuring smooth operation during various tasks.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear, 12MP Front

Capture stunning photos with rich details and vibrant colors, featuring HDR and macro modes. Record videos up to 4K, perfect for social media enthusiasts.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8GB/12GB + UFS 2.2 128GB/256GB

Enjoy rapid app launches and fluid multitasking with ample memory, while storage options ensure you have space for all your media.

display
Display
6.7 inches Super AMOLED, 120Hz

Experience vibrant colors and clarity with a high resolution and smooth refresh rate, ideal for outdoor use and immersive gaming.

battery
Battery
5000 mAh with 45W Super Fast Charging

Stay powered throughout the day with rapid charging capabilities, ensuring minimal downtime and convenience for busy users.

summary
Ideal For

A perfect fit for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking high performance, exceptional camera quality, and long-lasting battery life.

Samsung Galaxy A36 Latest Update

Samsung Galaxy A36: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 45W Super Fast Charging, 66% in 30 minutes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 240 fps

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Front Camera

    12 MP

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Weight

    195 grams

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, Water resistant, IP67, (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter)

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Build Material

    Back: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus

  • Height

    162.7 mm

  • Width

    78 mm

  • Thickness

    7.4 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    87.8 %

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus Plus

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Resolution

    12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    19.5:9

  • Pixel Density

    385 ppi

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Launch Date

    March 2, 2025

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.071 W/kg

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26)

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25)

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • RAM

    8 GB / 12 GB

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

  • Graphics

    Adreno 710

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 108 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB / 256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Related Products

11% OFF

Vivo V60 5G
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A36 VS Vivo V60 5g

OPPO K13 Turbo
₹27,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A36 VS Oppo K13 Turbo

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro
₹39,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A36 VS Oppo K13 Turbo Pro
11% OFF

Realme 15 Pro 5G
Discounted price:₹33,997 Original price:₹37,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A36 VS Realme 15 Pro 5g
19% OFF

Vivo V50
  • Rose Red
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹34,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A36 VS Vivo V50
9% OFF

OnePlus Nord 5
Discounted price:₹31,999 Original price:₹34,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A36 VS Oneplus Nord 5
Latest Mobile Phones

Related Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs and pricing leaked ahead of May 13 launch - Details
07 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason
25 Apr 2025

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Galaxy A36: Which mid-ranger should you buy?
04 Apr 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Samsung Mobile   /   Samsung Galaxy A36

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Samsung Galaxy A36
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender