Samsung Galaxy A36 price starts at ₹30,999 and goes upto ₹36,999. Samsung Galaxy A36 is available in 4 options. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy A36 is Released.
Experience enhanced multitasking and efficient gaming performance with thermal control, ensuring smooth operation during various tasks.
Capture stunning photos with rich details and vibrant colors, featuring HDR and macro modes. Record videos up to 4K, perfect for social media enthusiasts.
Enjoy rapid app launches and fluid multitasking with ample memory, while storage options ensure you have space for all your media.
Experience vibrant colors and clarity with a high resolution and smooth refresh rate, ideal for outdoor use and immersive gaming.
Stay powered throughout the day with rapid charging capabilities, ensuring minimal downtime and convenience for busy users.
A perfect fit for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking high performance, exceptional camera quality, and long-lasting battery life.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.