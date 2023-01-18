Samsung Galaxy A52s 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G now with free delivery.