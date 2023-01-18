 Samsung Galaxy A53 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A53 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹24,990
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India starts at Rs.24,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is Rs.25,397 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 32 MP
    • 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • 01h 05m 58s
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exmor RS
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
    • 74.8 mm
    • White, Peach, Light Blue, Awesome Black
    • 8.1 mm
    • 159.6 mm
    • 189 grams
    • Dust proof
    Display
    • Super AMOLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 405 ppi
    • 85.45 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 20:9
    General
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    • Galaxy A53 5G
    • March 21, 2022 (Official)
    • Samsung One UI
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • Head: 0.340 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Samsung Exynos 1280
    • 25.0 s
    • 5 nm
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G68
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+12+5+5 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • Up to 105 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A53 5g