Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop (snapdragon X Elite/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Laptop

The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 112,239 in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Processor and RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 112,239 in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Processor and RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop (Snapdragon X Elite/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 112,239. It is expected to come in the following colors: Sapphire Blue. The status of Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check