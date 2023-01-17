Samsung Galaxy E5 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy E5 Samsung Galaxy E5 is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 20,199 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2400 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy E5 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy E5 now with free delivery.