 Samsung Galaxy E5 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy E5

    Samsung Galaxy E5

    Samsung Galaxy E5 is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 20,199 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2400 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy E5 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy E5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹20,199
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2400 mAh
    Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    Samsung Galaxy E5 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy E5 price in India starts at Rs.20,199. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy E5 is Rs.16,990 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy E5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2400 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 2400 mAh
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • F2.2
    • Selfie Voice command, Wide Angle Selfie
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Black, Brown, White
    • 141.6 mm
    • 7.3 mm
    • 70.2 mm
    • 120 grams
    Display
    • 69.17 %
    • Super AMOLED
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • Samsung
    • TouchWiz UI
    • No
    • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • January 26, 2015 (Official)
    • Galaxy E5
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 1.5 GB
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • Adreno 306
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy E5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy E5 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy E5 price in India at 8,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 1.5 GB; Battery: 2400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy E5?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy E5?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy E5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy E5 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy E5