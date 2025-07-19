The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will launch in India in August 2025, bringing a fresh design and powerful features to the mid-range segment. It will feature a large 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and bright, vivid colors for an immersive viewing experience. The phone will be powered by the efficient Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB for all your apps and media.

Photography will be impressive with a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main camera with OIS for sharp photos, a 13MP ultra-wide lens for expansive shots, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 16MP front camera will deliver clear selfies and video calls. The Galaxy F36 5G will run on Android 15 with OneUI 7, offering the latest features and security.

A massive 6000mAh battery will keep the phone running all day, with 25W fast charging for quick top-ups. The device will also offer a side fingerprint sensor, face unlock, NFC, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. With a slim design, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and AI-powered features, the Galaxy F36 5G will be a standout choice for those looking for a stylish and reliable 5G smartphone in India.