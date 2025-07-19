Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
Release date : 19 July 2025

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is a Android 15, OneUI 7 phone, available price is Rs 17,499 in India with 50MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 1380 Octa-Core Processor and 6GB (expandable with up to 6GB virtual RAM) RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F36 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F36 5G now with free delivery.
Price : ₹17,499 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Price in India and other variants

The price for the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G in India is Rs. 17,499 . This is the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is Released. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Take Away

processor
Processor
Samsung Exynos 1380 (5nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and extreme efficiency with the octa-core processor, delivering responsive gaming performance and optimizing thermal management.

camera
Camera
50MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear, 16MP Front

Capture stunning photos with impressive detail and depth, enhanced low-light performance, and video recording capabilities perfect for social media sharing.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 6GB + UFS 2.2 128GB

Enjoy fast app launches and smooth multitasking with adequate RAM, while expandability up to 1TB allows you to store all your photos, videos, and games.

display
Display
6.67-inch Super AMOLED, 120 Hz

Immerse yourself in vibrant colors and sharp clarity with HDR10+ support, while the high refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and usability even in bright outdoor settings.

battery
Battery
6000 mAh with 25W Fast Charging

Stay powered throughout the day with excellent battery life and enjoy the convenience of quick charging to get back to using your device rapidly.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking high performance, excellent camera capabilities, and long-lasting battery life.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5g Summary

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will launch in India in August 2025, bringing a fresh design and powerful features to the mid-range segment. It will feature a large 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and bright, vivid colors for an immersive viewing experience. The phone will be powered by the efficient Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB for all your apps and media.

Photography will be impressive with a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main camera with OIS for sharp photos, a 13MP ultra-wide lens for expansive shots, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 16MP front camera will deliver clear selfies and video calls. The Galaxy F36 5G will run on Android 15 with OneUI 7, offering the latest features and security.

A massive 6000mAh battery will keep the phone running all day, with 25W fast charging for quick top-ups. The device will also offer a side fingerprint sensor, face unlock, NFC, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. With a slim design, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and AI-powered features, the Galaxy F36 5G will be a standout choice for those looking for a stylish and reliable 5G smartphone in India.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Quick Charging

    25W fast charging

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 13MP + 2MP

  • Front Camera

    16GB

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Screen Protection

    Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection

  • Screen Size

    6.67-inch

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    HDR10+

  • Brightness

    1000 nits

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2340

  • Operating System

    Android 15, OneUI 7

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Model

    Galaxy F36 5G

  • Launch Date

    July 19, 2025

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Hybrid slot

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM(Nano + Nano)

  • Network Support

    5G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • RAM

    6GB (expandable with up to 6GB virtual RAM)

  • Processor

    Samsung Exynos 1380 Octa-Core

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Side fingerprint sensor

  • Expandable Memory

    1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Storage Type

    Hybrid slot

Last updated date: 29 July 2025
