The price for the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G in India is Rs. 17,499 . This is the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Experience seamless multitasking and extreme efficiency with the octa-core processor, delivering responsive gaming performance and optimizing thermal management.
Capture stunning photos with impressive detail and depth, enhanced low-light performance, and video recording capabilities perfect for social media sharing.
Enjoy fast app launches and smooth multitasking with adequate RAM, while expandability up to 1TB allows you to store all your photos, videos, and games.
Immerse yourself in vibrant colors and sharp clarity with HDR10+ support, while the high refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and usability even in bright outdoor settings.
Stay powered throughout the day with excellent battery life and enjoy the convenience of quick charging to get back to using your device rapidly.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking high performance, excellent camera capabilities, and long-lasting battery life.
The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will launch in India in August 2025, bringing a fresh design and powerful features to the mid-range segment. It will feature a large 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and bright, vivid colors for an immersive viewing experience. The phone will be powered by the efficient Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB for all your apps and media.
Photography will be impressive with a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main camera with OIS for sharp photos, a 13MP ultra-wide lens for expansive shots, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 16MP front camera will deliver clear selfies and video calls. The Galaxy F36 5G will run on Android 15 with OneUI 7, offering the latest features and security.
A massive 6000mAh battery will keep the phone running all day, with 25W fast charging for quick top-ups. The device will also offer a side fingerprint sensor, face unlock, NFC, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. With a slim design, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and AI-powered features, the Galaxy F36 5G will be a standout choice for those looking for a stylish and reliable 5G smartphone in India.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.