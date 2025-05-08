Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
SamsungGalaxyF56_FrontCamera_12MP
SamsungGalaxyF56_RAM_8GB/12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/samsung-galaxy-f56/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-f56.jpeg_SamsungGalaxyF56_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/samsung-galaxy-f56/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-f56.jpeg_SamsungGalaxyF56_3
Release date : 08 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy F56

Samsung Galaxy F56 is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 1480 Processor and 8 GB / 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F56 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F56 now with free delivery.
Green Violet
Price : ₹27,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy F56 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Samsung Galaxy F56 in India is Rs. 27,999 . This is the Samsung Galaxy F56 base model with 128 GB / 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Green and Violet. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy F56 is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Likely Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, Obsidian Black
₹24,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy F56 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro

OPPO K13 Turbo
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • First Purple, Knight White, Midnight Maverick
₹27,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy F56 VS Oppo K13 Turbo

Realme 15 5G
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Velvet Green
13% OFF
Discounted price:₹25,989 Original price:₹29,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy F56 VS Realme 15 5g

Realme 14 Pro Plus
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Pearl White, Bikaner Purple, Suede Grey
₹27,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy F56 VS Realme 14 Pro Plus

Vivo X200 Ultra
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Pearl White, Bikaner Purple, Suede Grey
₹26,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy F56 VS Vivo X200 Ultra

Vivo V50e
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Pearl White, Bikaner Purple, Suede Grey
19% OFF
Discounted price:₹28,999 Original price:₹35,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy F56 VS Vivo V50e
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Samsung Galaxy F56 Take Away

processor
Processor
Samsung Exynos 1480 (5nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and gaming, thanks to efficient power consumption and enhanced thermal control.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear, 12MP Front

Capture stunning photos with vibrant colors and impressive detail. The rear camera excels in low-light environments and offers 4K video recording, ideal for social media enthusiasts.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 8GB/12GB + UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB

Effortlessly run multiple apps and access files quickly, ensuring smooth performance for gaming and heavy usage.

display
Display
6.74 inches Super AMOLED, 120Hz

Enjoy vibrant colors and crisp visuals with a smooth refresh rate, perfect for outdoor use and streaming.

battery
Battery
5000 mAh with 45W Fast Charging

Stay powered throughout the day with extended battery life and quick charging capabilities for on-the-go convenience.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and tech enthusiasts seeking a high-performance smartphone with stunning visuals and reliable battery life.

Samsung Galaxy F56 Summary

The Samsung Galaxy F56 5G launched in India on May 8, 2025. It featured a slim and stylish design with a 6.7 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display that offered a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and bright visuals protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+. The phone was powered by the Exynos 1480 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, ensuring good performance for everyday tasks and gaming.

 

For photography, the Galaxy F56 came with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front had a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone supported 4K video recording and featured Nightography and AI-powered editing tools.

 

It packed a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, allowing quick recharges. The device ran on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7, promising a smooth user experience and six years of software and security updates.

 

Other features included a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, dual SIM support, and Samsung Knox security. The Galaxy F56 was available in Green and Violet colours.

 

Priced starting at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the Samsung Galaxy F56 5G was sold through Flipkart, Samsung’s official website, and select retail stores across India.

Samsung Galaxy F56: Key Specifications & Features

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 45W Fast Charging

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Front Camera

    12 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, LED

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 30 fps UHD, 1080p @ 60 fps FHD

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Colours

    Green, Violet

  • Weight

    180 g

  • Height

    162 mm

  • Width

    77.3 mm

  • Dimensions

    162 mm x 77.3 mm x 7.2 mm

  • Thickness

    7.2 mm

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2340 pixels

  • Screen Size

    6.74 inches

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    89%

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Bezel-less display

    No

  • Pixel Density

    382 PPI

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Custom UI

    OneUI 7

  • Model

    Galaxy F56

  • Launch Date

    May 8, 2025

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM (Hybrid Slot)

  • SIM 1

    TDD Sub6: N38(2600), N40(2300), N41(2500), N77(3700), N78(3500), FDD Sub6, N1(2100), N3(1800), N5(850), N7(2600), N8(900), N20(8

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes, with A-GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

  • Network Support

    4G,5G

  • SIM 2

    TDD Sub6: N38(2600), N40(2300), N41(2500), N77(3700), N78(3500), FDD Sub6, N1(2100), N3(1800), N5(850), N7(2600), N8(900), N20(8

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • SIM Size

    Nano SIM

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct

  • RAM

    8 GB / 12 GB

  • Processor

    Samsung Exynos 1480

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB / 256 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

Related Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs and pricing leaked ahead of May 13 launch - Details
07 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason
25 Apr 2025

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Galaxy A36: Which mid-ranger should you buy?
04 Apr 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 25 July 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Samsung Mobile   /   Samsung Galaxy F56

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Samsung Galaxy F56
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender