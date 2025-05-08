The price for the Samsung Galaxy F56 in India is Rs. 27,999 . This is the Samsung Galaxy F56 base model with 128 GB / 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Green and Violet. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy F56 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro
₹24,990
Samsung Galaxy F56 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro
OPPO K13 Turbo
₹27,999
Samsung Galaxy F56 VS Oppo K13 Turbo
Realme 15 5G
Samsung Galaxy F56 VS Realme 15 5g
Realme 14 Pro Plus
₹27,999
Samsung Galaxy F56 VS Realme 14 Pro Plus
Vivo X200 Ultra
₹26,999
Samsung Galaxy F56 VS Vivo X200 Ultra
Vivo V50e
Samsung Galaxy F56 VS Vivo V50e
Experience seamless multitasking and gaming, thanks to efficient power consumption and enhanced thermal control.
Capture stunning photos with vibrant colors and impressive detail. The rear camera excels in low-light environments and offers 4K video recording, ideal for social media enthusiasts.
Effortlessly run multiple apps and access files quickly, ensuring smooth performance for gaming and heavy usage.
Enjoy vibrant colors and crisp visuals with a smooth refresh rate, perfect for outdoor use and streaming.
Stay powered throughout the day with extended battery life and quick charging capabilities for on-the-go convenience.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and tech enthusiasts seeking a high-performance smartphone with stunning visuals and reliable battery life.
The Samsung Galaxy F56 5G launched in India on May 8, 2025. It featured a slim and stylish design with a 6.7 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display that offered a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and bright visuals protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+. The phone was powered by the Exynos 1480 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, ensuring good performance for everyday tasks and gaming.
For photography, the Galaxy F56 came with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front had a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone supported 4K video recording and featured Nightography and AI-powered editing tools.
It packed a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, allowing quick recharges. The device ran on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7, promising a smooth user experience and six years of software and security updates.
Other features included a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, dual SIM support, and Samsung Knox security. The Galaxy F56 was available in Green and Violet colours.
Priced starting at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the Samsung Galaxy F56 5G was sold through Flipkart, Samsung’s official website, and select retail stores across India.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.