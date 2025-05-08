The Samsung Galaxy F56 5G launched in India on May 8, 2025. It featured a slim and stylish design with a 6.7 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display that offered a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and bright visuals protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+. The phone was powered by the Exynos 1480 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, ensuring good performance for everyday tasks and gaming.

For photography, the Galaxy F56 came with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front had a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone supported 4K video recording and featured Nightography and AI-powered editing tools.

It packed a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, allowing quick recharges. The device ran on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7, promising a smooth user experience and six years of software and security updates.

Other features included a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, dual SIM support, and Samsung Knox security. The Galaxy F56 was available in Green and Violet colours.

Priced starting at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the Samsung Galaxy F56 5G was sold through Flipkart, Samsung’s official website, and select retail stores across India.