 Samsung Galaxy Golden Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy Golden

    Samsung Galaxy Golden

    Samsung Galaxy Golden is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 53,590 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.7 GHz, Krait 400 Processor, 1820 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Golden from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Golden now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P19604/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-golden-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P19604/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-golden-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P19604/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-golden-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P19604/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-golden-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P19604/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-golden-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹53,590
    16 GB
    3.7 inches (9.4 cm)
    Dual core, 1.7 GHz, Krait 400
    8 MP
    1.9 MP
    1820 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹53,590
    16 GB
    3.7 inches (9.4 cm)
    8 MP
    1820 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 49,799 M.R.P. ₹95,999
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy Golden Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Golden price in India starts at Rs.53,590. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Golden is Rs.49,799 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Golden price in India starts at Rs.53,590. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Golden is Rs.49,799 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Golden Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.9 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 3.7 inches (9.4 cm)
    • 1820 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 11 Hours(3G)
    • 1820 mAh
    • Up to 11 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1.9 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 118 mm
    • 15.8 mm
    • 59.5 mm
    • 179 grams
    • Black, Gold
    Display
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Super AMOLED
    • 55.45 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 252 ppi
    • 3.7 inches (9.4 cm)
    General
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • September 25, 2013 (Official)
    • Galaxy Golden
    • Samsung Galaxy Golden I9230
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB, microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Single SIM, GSM
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1.7 GHz, Krait 400
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8930
    • 1.5 GB
    • Adreno 305
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy Golden FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Golden in India?

    Samsung Galaxy Golden price in India at 43,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (1.9 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8930; RAM: 1.5 GB; Battery: 1820 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Golden?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Golden?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy Golden Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy Golden Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy Golden