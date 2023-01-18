Samsung Galaxy Golden Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy Golden Samsung Galaxy Golden is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 53,590 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.7 GHz, Krait 400 Processor, 1820 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Golden from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Golden now with free delivery.