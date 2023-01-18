 Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace

    Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 6,300 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,300
    4 GB
    4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    Key Specs
    ₹6,300
    4 GB
    4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
    5 MP
    1800 mAh
    Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
    • 1800 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G)
    • 1800 mAh
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 128 grams
    • 67.6 mm
    • 130.1 mm
    • 9.5 mm
    • Black, Blue, White
    Display
    • 59.84 %
    • Super AMOLED
    • 4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • 217 ppi
    General
    • Samsung
    • No
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • No
    • September 3, 2015 (Official)
    • Galaxy J1 Ace
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Marvell PXA1908
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Vivante GC7000UL
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Up to 1.99 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace in India?

    Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace price in India at 4,988 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Marvell PXA1908; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace