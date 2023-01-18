Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace in India?
Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace price in India at 4,988 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Marvell PXA1908; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1800 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
