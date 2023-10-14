Samsung Galaxy M05 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M05 Samsung Galaxy M05 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹10,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G80 Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy M05 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Processor MediaTek Helio G80

Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP

Battery 6000 mAh

Front Camera 8 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 6000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 270 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Operating System Android v13

Custom UI Samsung One UI

Brand Samsung

Launch Date October 21, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance RAM 4 GB

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset MediaTek Helio G80

Fabrication 12 nm

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 64 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?