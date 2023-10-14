 Samsung Galaxy M13 5g 128gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 128GB

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 128GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 14,095 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 128GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹14,095
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
50 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
6 GB
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 128GB in India is Rs. 14,095.  This is the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 128GB base ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 128GB in India is Rs. 14,095.  This is the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 128GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aqua Green, Midnight Blue and Stardust Brown.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 128GB

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown
amazon
Out of Stock

Samsung Galaxy M13 5g 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 5 MP
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
Camera
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • No
  • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • Single
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown
  • 164.5 mm
  • 8.8 mm
  • 76.5 mm
  • 195 grams Below
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • PLS LCD
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • 400 nits
  • 81.06 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Yes with notch
  • 270 ppi
General
  • Android v12
  • Samsung One UI
  • Samsung
  • July 23, 2022 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • No
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
Performance
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
  • 6 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 7 nm
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Up to 104 GB
    Samsung Galaxy M13 5g 128gb