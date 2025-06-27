Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Release date : 27 June 2025

Samsung Galaxy M36

Samsung Galaxy M36 is a Android 15 with One UI 7 phone, available price is Rs 17,499 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 1380, Octa-core Processor and 6 GB / 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M36 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M36 now with free delivery.
Orange Haze Serene Green Velvet Black.

Samsung Galaxy M36 Price in India and other variants

Samsung Galaxy M36 price starts at ₹17,499 and goes upto ₹21,999. Samsung Galaxy M36 is available in 9 options. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy M36 is Released.

₹17,499 24% OFF Velvet Black
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
₹17,499 24% OFF Serene Green
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
₹17,499 24% OFF Orange Haze
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
₹18,999 22% OFF Velvet Black
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹18,999 22% OFF Orange Haze
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹18,999 22% OFF Serene Green
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹21,999 20% OFF Velvet Black
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹21,999 20% OFF Serene Green
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹21,999 20% OFF Orange Haze
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Samsung Galaxy M36 Take Away

processor
Processor
Samsung Exynos 1380 (5 nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and gaming with efficient thermal control and optimized performance.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear, 13MP Front

Capture stunning photos in various conditions, enjoy 4K UHD video recording, and perfect for social media sharing.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 6GB/8GB + UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB

Fast app launches and smooth multitasking ensure a responsive experience for gaming and media consumption.

display
Display
6.7 inches Super AMOLED, 120 Hz

Enjoy vibrant colors and clarity with impressive brightness, perfect for outdoor use and smooth scrolling.

battery
Battery
5000 mAh with 25W Fast Charging

Long-lasting battery life with convenient fast charging, keeping you powered throughout the day.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers and content creators seeking high performance, vibrant visuals, and extended battery life.

Samsung Galaxy M36 Summary

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is crafted for users who value both performance and style in their daily device. Its expansive 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, offers a visually stunning and ultra-smooth experience for everything from social media to gaming. The device is powered by the robust Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking and quick app launches.

Capture every moment with clarity using the triple rear camera system, highlighted by a 50MP primary lens with optical image stabilisation. Whether snapping wide landscapes or close-up details, the ultra-wide and macro lenses provide creative flexibility. The 13MP front camera is ideal for selfies and high-resolution video calls, supporting 4K recording for crisp results.

A 5000mAh battery keeps you connected throughout your busiest days, and 25W fast charging minimises downtime. Security is enhanced with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock, while the glass body and slim profile add a touch of sophistication. Running on Android 15 with One UI 7, the Galaxy M36 5G offers a user-friendly interface and advanced AI features. Available in distinctive colours, this smartphone is designed to stand out and keep up with your lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy M36: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    25W fast charging

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 30 fps UHD, 1080p @ 30 fps FHD, 720p @ 480 fps HD

  • Flash

    Yes, LED

  • Front Camera

    13 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Build Material

    Glass body

  • Colours

    Orange Haze, Serene Green, Velvet Black.

  • Weight

    197 grams

  • Thickness

    7.7 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Resolution

    2340 x 1080 pixels

  • Brightness

    1500 nits

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches

  • Pixel Density

    382 PPI

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

     83.8%

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Operating System

    Android 15 with One UI 7

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Custom UI

    One UI 7

  • Model

    Galaxy M36

  • Launch Date

    June 27, 2025

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G SA/NSA, 4G

  • GPS

    GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

  • SIM Size

    Nano+Nano

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM (Hybrid Slot)

  • Bluetooth

    v5.3

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 802.11ac

  • RAM

    6 GB / 8 GB

  • Processor Fabrication

    5 nm

  • Processor

    Samsung Exynos 1380, Octa-core

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display fingerprint sensor

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor.

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB / 256 GB

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
