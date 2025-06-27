Samsung Galaxy M36 price starts at ₹17,499 and goes upto ₹21,999. Samsung Galaxy M36 is available in 9 options. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy M36 is Released.
Experience seamless multitasking and gaming with efficient thermal control and optimized performance.
Capture stunning photos in various conditions, enjoy 4K UHD video recording, and perfect for social media sharing.
Fast app launches and smooth multitasking ensure a responsive experience for gaming and media consumption.
Enjoy vibrant colors and clarity with impressive brightness, perfect for outdoor use and smooth scrolling.
Long-lasting battery life with convenient fast charging, keeping you powered throughout the day.
Perfect for gamers and content creators seeking high performance, vibrant visuals, and extended battery life.
The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is crafted for users who value both performance and style in their daily device. Its expansive 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, offers a visually stunning and ultra-smooth experience for everything from social media to gaming. The device is powered by the robust Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking and quick app launches.
Capture every moment with clarity using the triple rear camera system, highlighted by a 50MP primary lens with optical image stabilisation. Whether snapping wide landscapes or close-up details, the ultra-wide and macro lenses provide creative flexibility. The 13MP front camera is ideal for selfies and high-resolution video calls, supporting 4K recording for crisp results.
A 5000mAh battery keeps you connected throughout your busiest days, and 25W fast charging minimises downtime. Security is enhanced with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock, while the glass body and slim profile add a touch of sophistication. Running on Android 15 with One UI 7, the Galaxy M36 5G offers a user-friendly interface and advanced AI features. Available in distinctive colours, this smartphone is designed to stand out and keep up with your lifestyle.
