Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Summary

Samsung Galaxy S20 was launched in 2020. It's a flagship smartphone with a glass body, IP68 rated dust and water resistance, HDR10+ certified display, triple-rear camera configuration, powerful processor and a big battery, supporting fast and reverse charging. Samsung One UI 2.0 runs on top of Android 10 in Samsung Galaxy S20. The smartphone is around 7.9mm thick and weighs around 163g. It is available in three colour variants: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink.



Price



The Samsung Galaxy S20 was launched at a price of Rs 66,999 for its 8+128GB variant.



Storage



The Samsung Galaxy S20 has LPDDR5 RAM with an internal storage of 128GB, which can be extended to 512GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Samsung Galaxy S20 is equipped with a Quad-HD+ (3200×1440) Dynamic AMOLED display, having a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display is 6.2 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone's display has a pixel density of 566 ppi and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.



Processor



The Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 processor powers the Samsung Galaxy S20. It also comes with a Mali-G77 MP11 GPU built in.



Camera



The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a premier camera combination that includes a 64MP telephoto lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens that can shoot 8K video at 24fps and 4K video at 60fps. When it comes to photography, the camera includes a dedicated night mode, 3x optical zoom, and the ability to capture native 64MP photos. The smartphone has a 10MP selfie camera that can also record 2K films.



Battery



The Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with a 4000mAh battery that supports fast and wireless charging.



Top rivals



Apple iPhone 12, Vivo X70 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5 are amongst Samsung Galaxy S20's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G with active 4G on both SIM cards are all available on the Samsung Galaxy S20. Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and in-display fingerprint sensor are amongst the phone's sensors.



