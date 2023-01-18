 Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S20

    Samsung Galaxy S20 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 66,999 in India with 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹66,999
    128 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP
    10 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Summary

    Samsung Galaxy S20 was launched in 2020. It's a flagship smartphone with a glass body, IP68 rated dust and water resistance, HDR10+ certified display, triple-rear camera configuration, powerful processor and a big battery, supporting fast and reverse charging. Samsung One UI 2.0 runs on top of Android 10 in Samsung Galaxy S20. The smartphone is around 7.9mm thick and weighs around 163g. It is available in three colour variants: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink.

    Price

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 was launched at a price of Rs 66,999 for its 8+128GB variant.

    Storage

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 has LPDDR5 RAM with an internal storage of 128GB, which can be extended to 512GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 is equipped with a Quad-HD+ (3200×1440) Dynamic AMOLED display, having a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display is 6.2 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone's display has a pixel density of 566 ppi and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

    Processor

    The Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 processor powers the Samsung Galaxy S20. It also comes with a Mali-G77 MP11 GPU built in.

    Camera

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a premier camera combination that includes a 64MP telephoto lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens that can shoot 8K video at 24fps and 4K video at 60fps. When it comes to photography, the camera includes a dedicated night mode, 3x optical zoom, and the ability to capture native 64MP photos. The smartphone has a 10MP selfie camera that can also record 2K films.

    Battery

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with a 4000mAh battery that supports fast and wireless charging.

    Top rivals

    Apple iPhone 12, Vivo X70 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5 are amongst Samsung Galaxy S20's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G with active 4G on both SIM cards are all available on the Samsung Galaxy S20. Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and in-display fingerprint sensor are amongst the phone's sensors.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India starts at Rs.66,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S20 is Rs.54,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 10 MP
    • 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Up to 20 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Up to 20 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.2" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    Design
    • 151.7 mm
    • 163 grams
    • Dust proof
    • Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink
    • 7.9 mm
    • 69.1 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    Display
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • 1440 x 3200 pixels
    • 20:9
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • 566 ppi
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 88.53 %
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Samsung One UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy S20
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    • February 15, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
    • Mali-G77 MP11
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR5
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Ultrasonic
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 3.0
    • Up to 104 GB
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India at 49,980 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (10 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S20?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S20?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy S20 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy S20