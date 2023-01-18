 Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 54,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.91 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.81 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹54,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.91 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.81 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in India starts at Rs.54,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is Rs.45,699 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 39 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 39 Hours(4G)
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 25W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 177 grams
    • 155.7 mm
    • 74.5 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • White, Lavender, Graphite, Olive
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 7.9 mm
    • Dust proof
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 403 ppi
    • 86.49 %
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19.5:9
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • 120 Hz
    • 1200 nits
    General
    • Samsung
    • Android v12
    • January 11, 2022 (Official)
    • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
    • Samsung One UI
    • Yes
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy S21 FE
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.098 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR5
    • 5 nm
    • Mali-G78 MP14
    • 19.0 s
    • Samsung Exynos 2100
    • Octa core (2.91 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.81 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 12MP + 8MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe