 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1tb Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 102,999 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹102,999
1 TB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
108 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP
40 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
12 GB
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB in India is Rs. 102,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB base ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB in India is Rs. 102,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB base model with 12 GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Green, Red, Burgundy, Phantom Black and Phantom White.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB

(12 GB RAM,1 TB Storage) - Green, Red, Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1tb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 108 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 5000 mAh
  • 40 MP
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • Up to 40 Hours(4G)
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 45W
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 40 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.7µm pixel size)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon
  • Slo-motion Video HDR Bokeh portrait video Video Pro Mode
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • S5KHM3, ISO-CELL
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • Dust proof
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 228 grams
  • Green, Red, Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White
  • 163.3 mm
  • 77.9 mm
  • 8.9 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 120 Hz
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 1750 nits
  • 501 ppi
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • 19.3:9
  • 90.28 %
General
  • Samsung One UI
  • Android v12
  • March 28, 2022 (Official)
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), MIMO
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 0.555 W/kg
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.2
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR5
  • 4 nm
  • Adreno 730
  • 12 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Ultrasonic
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • UFS 3.1
  • No
  • Yes
  • 1 TB
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1tb