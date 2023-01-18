 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 93,300 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now with free delivery.
    9
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India starts at Rs.93,300. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is Rs.80,749 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 45W
    • Yes
    • 00h 58m 44s
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 40 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 40 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 40 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.7µm pixel size)
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • ISO-CELL
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • F1.8
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 163.3 mm
    • 77.9 mm
    • Green, Red, Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White
    • 228 grams
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Dust proof
    • 8.9 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    Display
    • 501 ppi
    • 1440 x 3088 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 120 Hz
    • 1750 nits
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 90.28 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    General
    • Samsung One UI
    • Yes
    • February 25, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Galaxy S22 Ultra
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Head: 0.555 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR5
    • LPDDR5
    • 4 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 21.0 s
    • 12 GB
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
    • Adreno 730
    Smart TV Features
    • 108+12+10+10 MP
    Special Features
    • Ultrasonic
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.1
    • Up to 218 GB
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra