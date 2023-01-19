 Samsung Galaxy S23 5g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 69,390 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 3900 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 5G now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹69,390 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP
    10 MP
    3900 mAh
    Android v13
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price in India starts at Rs.69,390. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is Rs.63,099 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price in India starts at Rs.69,390. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is Rs.63,099 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • 3900 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    Design
    • Dust proof
    • 146.3 mm
    • 70.9 mm
    • 7.6 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    Display
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • 86.61 %
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
    • 578 ppi
    • AMOLED
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1440 x 3220 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy S23 5G
    • Android v13
    • Samsung One UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • February 1, 2023 (Unofficial)
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • 4 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 730
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 12MP + 10MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Samsung Galaxy S23 5g