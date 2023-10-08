 Samsung Galaxy S23 Fe 5g 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G 256GB

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G 256GB is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 54,999 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 2200 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 08 October 2023
Key Specs
₹54,999 (speculated)
256 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Samsung Exynos 2200
50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP
10 MP
4500 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G 256GB in India is Rs. 54,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G 256GB in India is Rs. 54,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mint, Cream, Graphite and Purple.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G 256GB

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Mint, Cream, Graphite, Purple
Upcoming

Samsung Galaxy S23 Fe 5g 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Samsung Exynos 2200
  • 10 MP
  • 4500 mAh
  • 50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • Up to 39 Hours(4G)
  • 4500 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
Camera
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 7680x4320 @ 24 fps 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 10 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Slo-motion
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
Design
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 158 mm
  • 76.5 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • 209 grams
  • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
  • Dust proof
  • Mint, Cream, Graphite, Purple
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 120 Hz
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 403 ppi
  • 83.01 %
  • Dynamic AMOLED
General
  • Android v13
  • Samsung One UI
  • October 7, 2023 (Expected)
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 4 nm
  • 8 GB
  • Xclipse 920
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • Samsung Exynos 2200
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Handset with built-in Battery, USB Type-C Cable, SIM Eject Tool, User Manual, Warranty Card
Storage
  • Up to 219 GB
  • No
  • 256 GB
