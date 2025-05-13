The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge raises the bar for flagship smartphones with a refined design, serious performance, and upgrades that go well beyond incremental tweaks. It features a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that curves subtly along the edges, delivering vivid Quad HD+ resolution and an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Even under bright daylight, the panel stays vibrant, thanks to a peak brightness of 2800 nits that makes HDR content look fantastic.

Inside, you get either Samsung’s new Exynos 2500 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, depending on region. This hardware combination noticeably improves responsiveness and efficiency, whether you are multitasking across demanding apps or editing high-resolution videos. With up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and as much as 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, the phone feels ready for any workload without compromise.

The camera system has been thoroughly reworked. A 200MP main sensor captures detailed shots with balanced exposure and true-to-life colours. Supporting it are a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering up to 10x optical and 100x digital zoom. Samsung’s computational photography improvements deliver sharper low-light photos and better video stabilisation.

Battery life also sees a boost. The 5500mAh battery stretches into a second day with moderate use, while 65-watt wired charging takes it to 70 percent in about 30 minutes. Wireless charging and reverse wireless power share continue to support Samsung’s accessories.

The S25 Edge feels polished in daily use. One UI 7.0 based on Android 15 keeps navigation fluid, and security is robust with Samsung Knox and a faster under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Build quality remains top-notch, combining Gorilla Glass Victus 3 and a reinforced aluminum frame. With IP68 water and dust resistance, it’s built to handle everyday life with confidence