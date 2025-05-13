Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Release date : 13 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 104,999 in India with 200 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S25 edge from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S25 edge now with free delivery.

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge Price in India and other variants

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge price starts at ₹104,999 and goes upto ₹116,999. Samsung Galaxy S25 edge is available in 4 options. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy S25 edge is Released.

₹104,999 5% OFF Titanium Silver
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
₹104,999 5% OFF Titanium Jetblack
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
₹104,999 14% OFF Titanium Jetblack
  • 512 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
₹116,999 4% OFF Titanium Silver
  • 512 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
Samsung Galaxy S25 edge Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (4nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and high-performance gaming with advanced thermal management for extended use.

camera
Camera
200 MP + 12 MP Rear, 12 MP Front

Capture stunning images in any light, with 4K video recording and exceptional zoom capabilities, perfect for social media enthusiasts.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 12 GB + UFS 3.1 256 GB

Enjoy lightning-fast app launches and smooth multitasking, ideal for gamers and heavy users managing large files.

display
Display
6.7 inches OLED, 120 Hz

Experience vibrant colors and ultra-smooth scrolling with 2600 nits brightness for clear usability even in bright sunlight.

battery
Battery
3900 mAh with 25W Fast Charging

Stay powered throughout the day with quick charging capabilities, plus support for wireless charging for added convenience.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators seeking a premium smartphone experience with impressive capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Summary

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge raises the bar for flagship smartphones with a refined design, serious performance, and upgrades that go well beyond incremental tweaks. It features a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that curves subtly along the edges, delivering vivid Quad HD+ resolution and an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Even under bright daylight, the panel stays vibrant, thanks to a peak brightness of 2800 nits that makes HDR content look fantastic.

Inside, you get either Samsung’s new Exynos 2500 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, depending on region. This hardware combination noticeably improves responsiveness and efficiency, whether you are multitasking across demanding apps or editing high-resolution videos. With up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and as much as 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, the phone feels ready for any workload without compromise.

The camera system has been thoroughly reworked. A 200MP main sensor captures detailed shots with balanced exposure and true-to-life colours. Supporting it are a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering up to 10x optical and 100x digital zoom. Samsung’s computational photography improvements deliver sharper low-light photos and better video stabilisation.

Battery life also sees a boost. The 5500mAh battery stretches into a second day with moderate use, while 65-watt wired charging takes it to 70 percent in about 30 minutes. Wireless charging and reverse wireless power share continue to support Samsung’s accessories.

The S25 Edge feels polished in daily use. One UI 7.0 based on Android 15 keeps navigation fluid, and security is robust with Samsung Knox and a faster under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Build quality remains top-notch, combining Gorilla Glass Victus 3 and a reinforced aluminum frame. With IP68 water and dust resistance, it’s built to handle everyday life with confidence

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Key Specifications & Features

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 25W Fast Charging

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    3900 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    200 MP + 12 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 30 fps UHD, 1080p @ 30 fps FHD, 720p @ 960 fps HD

  • Front Camera

    12 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Water Resistance

    Yes,1.5 m upto 30 min

  • Weight

    163 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust Resistant

  • Width

    76 mm

  • Thickness

    5.9 mm

  • Height

    159 mm

  • Dimensions

    159 mm x 76 mm x 5.9 mm

  • Brightness

    2600 nits

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2400 pixels

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Protection

    Unspecified

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.5:9

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    89.7 %

  • Pixel Density

    393 ppi

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Launch Date

    May 13, 2025

  • Custom UI

    OneUI 6.0

  • Model

    Galaxy S25 Edge

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, A2DP

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes, with A-GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

  • SIM Size

    eSIM SIM

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass Samsung DeX

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

