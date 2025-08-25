Overview Prices Summary Specs Alternatives News
SamsungGalaxyS25FE_FrontCamera_12MP
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 25 August 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is a Android v16 phone, speculated price is Rs 62,990 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 2400 Processor and 8 GB RAM.
Expected price : ₹62,990 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE in India is expected to be Rs. 62,990 . This is the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE base model with 256 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Vivo X200 FE
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Yellow Glow, Black Luxe
12% OFF
Discounted price:₹65,999 Original price:₹74,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe VS Vivo X200 Fe

OnePlus 13s
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Black Velvet, Pink Satin, And Green Silk
5% OFF
Discounted price:₹54,998 Original price:₹57,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe VS Oneplus 13s

Xiaomi 15
  • 12GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Black Velvet, Pink Satin, And Green Silk
19% OFF
Discounted price:₹64,998 Original price:₹79,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe VS Xiaomi 15

OnePlus 13
  • 12GB RAM/16GB RAM/24GB RAM | 256GB ROM/512GB ROM/1tb
  • Midnight Ocean, Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹64,999 Original price:₹72,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe VS Oneplus 13

Oppo Find X8 5G
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Midnight Ocean, Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse
₹59,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe VS Oppo Find X8 5g

Vivo X200
  • 12GB RAM/16GB RAM | 256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Natural Green, Cosmos Black
12% OFF
Discounted price:₹65,999 Original price:₹74,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe VS Vivo X200
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Expected Take Away

processor
Processor
Samsung Exynos 2400 (5nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and immersive gaming with an efficient architecture that delivers optimal thermal control.

camera
Camera
50MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear, 12MP Front

Capture stunning photos in any lighting, enjoy remarkable zoom features, and record vibrant videos perfect for social media sharing.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 8 GB + UFS 4 256 GB

Enjoy lightning-fast app launches and smooth multitasking with ample storage for all your photos, videos, and apps.

display
Display
6.67 inches Dynamic AMOLED, 120 Hz

Experience vibrant colors and smooth scrolling with a stunning display that's highly usable in bright outdoor conditions.

battery
Battery
5500 mAh with Fast Charging

Enjoy long-lasting battery life with quick charging for uninterrupted usage throughout your busy day.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, photographers, and multitaskers seeking an advanced smartphone experience with robust performance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe Summary

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is designed as a feature-packed flagship alternative focused on display quality, everyday speed, and camera versatility. Its 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED screen offers vibrant colours, deep contrast, and a silky 120Hz refresh rate for videos and gaming. Protection comes from durable Gorilla Glass and high ingress resistance, giving users confidence in various environments.

Powered by the Exynos 2400 chip with 8GB RAM, this phone handles heavy multitasking, demanding games, and app switching with efficiency. Storage options up to 256GB ensure ample space for apps, photos, and files. The triple rear camera array, with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto, captures high-resolution photos and lossless zoom, while the 12MP front camera is set for social media-ready selfies and video calls.

The 5,500mAh battery keeps the device running during long days, and fast as well as wireless charging trim down wait times. On-device security features include an in-display fingerprint reader and facial recognition, while 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4 enable strong, fast connections. One UI on Android v16 offers a familiar interface, backed up by Samsung’s reputation for software support. The Galaxy S25 FE 5G promises a well-rounded experience in a resilient body, equipped for both work and play.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe: Key Specifications & Features

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Po

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Flash

    Yes, LED

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP

  • Front Camera

    12 MP

  • Video Recording

    Yes

  • Water Resistance

    Yes

  • Ruggedness

    Dust Resistant

  • Pixel Density

    395 PPI

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2400 pixels

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches

  • Display Type

    Dynamic AMOLED

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes

  • Model

    Galaxy S25 FE

  • Operating System

    Android v16

  • Launch Date

    August 25, 2025

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Network Support

    4G,5G

  • SIM Size

    Nano+Nano SIM

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, with wifi-hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Processor

    Samsung Exynos 2400

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Proximity

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4

Other Samsung Galaxy S25 Expected Models

5% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Titanium Body
Discounted price:₹104,999 Original price:₹109,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe VS Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
7% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S25
  • Icyblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹74,999 Original price:₹80,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe VS Samsung Galaxy S25
17% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe VS Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Phones

Related Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs and pricing leaked ahead of May 13 launch - Details
07 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason
25 Apr 2025

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Galaxy A36: Which mid-ranger should you buy?
04 Apr 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 28 July 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Samsung Mobile   /   Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender