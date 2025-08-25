The price for the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE in India is expected to be Rs. 62,990 . This is the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE base model with 256 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less
Experience seamless multitasking and immersive gaming with an efficient architecture that delivers optimal thermal control.
Capture stunning photos in any lighting, enjoy remarkable zoom features, and record vibrant videos perfect for social media sharing.
Enjoy lightning-fast app launches and smooth multitasking with ample storage for all your photos, videos, and apps.
Experience vibrant colors and smooth scrolling with a stunning display that's highly usable in bright outdoor conditions.
Enjoy long-lasting battery life with quick charging for uninterrupted usage throughout your busy day.
Perfect for gamers, photographers, and multitaskers seeking an advanced smartphone experience with robust performance.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is designed as a feature-packed flagship alternative focused on display quality, everyday speed, and camera versatility. Its 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED screen offers vibrant colours, deep contrast, and a silky 120Hz refresh rate for videos and gaming. Protection comes from durable Gorilla Glass and high ingress resistance, giving users confidence in various environments.
Powered by the Exynos 2400 chip with 8GB RAM, this phone handles heavy multitasking, demanding games, and app switching with efficiency. Storage options up to 256GB ensure ample space for apps, photos, and files. The triple rear camera array, with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto, captures high-resolution photos and lossless zoom, while the 12MP front camera is set for social media-ready selfies and video calls.
The 5,500mAh battery keeps the device running during long days, and fast as well as wireless charging trim down wait times. On-device security features include an in-display fingerprint reader and facial recognition, while 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4 enable strong, fast connections. One UI on Android v16 offers a familiar interface, backed up by Samsung’s reputation for software support. The Galaxy S25 FE 5G promises a well-rounded experience in a resilient body, equipped for both work and play.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.