Upcoming
Expected Release Date:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is a Android v15 (or Android 16), One UI 8 (or One UI 7 custom UI). phone, speculated price is Rs 51,990 in India with 200MP +50MP +50MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Processor and 12 GB RAM.
Expected price : ₹51,990 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge in India is expected to be Rs. 51,990 . This is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge base model with 256 of internal storage. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Expected Key Specs

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2

RAM

12 GB

Rear Camera

200MP +50MP +50MP

Internal Memory

256

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Summary

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will set a new benchmark in the flagship segment, focusing on slimness and sophistication. The phone’s 6.78 inch Dynamic AMOLED screen will introduce a silky-smooth 144Hz refresh rate with vibrant colours and high contrast for movies, gaming, and daily browsing. With cutting-edge protection thanks to Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and IP69 water and dust resistance, the S26 Edge will be built for everyday durability.

The device will rely on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset and 12GB RAM, supporting even the most demanding apps and graphics-intensive tasks. A 256GB UFS 4.0 or 4.1 storage setup will ensure swift app launches and space for files and multimedia without expansion needs.

Photography will become central with a 200MP wide sensor joined by powerful ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Advanced features like OIS and 8K video (on select variants) will bring professional capabilities closer to users’ hands. Selfies and video calls will be sharp and clear using a punch-hole front camera.

Battery life, with a 4,700mAh cell and 25W fast, wireless, and reverse charging, will keep the phone powered through active schedules. Security will include in-display fingerprint and facial recognition. The phone will launch on the latest Android platform with One UI, offering intuitive navigation and fresh customisation. Connectivity like 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC will support all modern usage needs, making the S26 Edge a compelling option in premium smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    25W fast charging

  • Capacity

    4700 mAh

  • Video Recording

    4K or 1920p

  • Front Camera

    13MP or 20MP

  • Rear Camera

    200MP +50MP +50MP

  • Water Resistance

    Yes

  • Ruggedness

    Yes

  • Thickness

    5.5 mm

  • Resolution

    1080×2400 pixels

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Screen Size

    6.78-inch

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Screen Protection

    Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection.

  • Model

    Galaxy S26 Edge

  • Operating System

    Android v15 (or Android 16), One UI 8 (or One UI 7 custom UI).

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G VoLTE

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    v5.4

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2

  • RAM Type

    UFS 4.0

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display fingerprint sensor

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, proximity, light, gyroscope, compass, barometer.

  • Internal Memory

    256

Related Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs and pricing leaked ahead of May 13 launch - Details
07 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason
25 Apr 2025

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Galaxy A36: Which mid-ranger should you buy?
04 Apr 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Last updated date: 28 July 2025
