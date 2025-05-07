The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will set a new benchmark in the flagship segment, focusing on slimness and sophistication. The phone’s 6.78 inch Dynamic AMOLED screen will introduce a silky-smooth 144Hz refresh rate with vibrant colours and high contrast for movies, gaming, and daily browsing. With cutting-edge protection thanks to Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and IP69 water and dust resistance, the S26 Edge will be built for everyday durability.

The device will rely on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset and 12GB RAM, supporting even the most demanding apps and graphics-intensive tasks. A 256GB UFS 4.0 or 4.1 storage setup will ensure swift app launches and space for files and multimedia without expansion needs.

Photography will become central with a 200MP wide sensor joined by powerful ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Advanced features like OIS and 8K video (on select variants) will bring professional capabilities closer to users’ hands. Selfies and video calls will be sharp and clear using a punch-hole front camera.

Battery life, with a 4,700mAh cell and 25W fast, wireless, and reverse charging, will keep the phone powered through active schedules. Security will include in-display fingerprint and facial recognition. The phone will launch on the latest Android platform with One UI, offering intuitive navigation and fresh customisation. Connectivity like 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC will support all modern usage needs, making the S26 Edge a compelling option in premium smartphones.