The price for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge in India is expected to be Rs. 51,990 . This is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge base model with 256 of internal storage. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
OPPO Reno 14 Pro
|
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹49,998 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge VS Oppo Reno 14 Pro
|
|
OnePlus 13s
|
5% OFF
Discounted price:₹54,998 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge VS Oneplus 13s
|
|
Samsung Galaxy A56
|
15% OFF
Discounted price:₹44,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge VS Samsung Galaxy A56
|
|
Realme GT 7 Pro
|
27% OFF
Discounted price:₹50,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge VS Realme Gt 7 Pro
|
|
Google Pixel 8A
|
₹52,999
Check Details
|
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge VS Google Pixel 8a
|
|
Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)
|
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge VS Apple iPhone 16e iphone Se 4
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will set a new benchmark in the flagship segment, focusing on slimness and sophistication. The phone’s 6.78 inch Dynamic AMOLED screen will introduce a silky-smooth 144Hz refresh rate with vibrant colours and high contrast for movies, gaming, and daily browsing. With cutting-edge protection thanks to Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and IP69 water and dust resistance, the S26 Edge will be built for everyday durability.
The device will rely on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset and 12GB RAM, supporting even the most demanding apps and graphics-intensive tasks. A 256GB UFS 4.0 or 4.1 storage setup will ensure swift app launches and space for files and multimedia without expansion needs.
Photography will become central with a 200MP wide sensor joined by powerful ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Advanced features like OIS and 8K video (on select variants) will bring professional capabilities closer to users’ hands. Selfies and video calls will be sharp and clear using a punch-hole front camera.
Battery life, with a 4,700mAh cell and 25W fast, wireless, and reverse charging, will keep the phone powered through active schedules. Security will include in-display fingerprint and facial recognition. The phone will launch on the latest Android platform with One UI, offering intuitive navigation and fresh customisation. Connectivity like 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC will support all modern usage needs, making the S26 Edge a compelling option in premium smartphones.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.