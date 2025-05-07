The price for the Samsung Galaxy S26 in India is expected to be Rs. 79,990 . This is the Samsung Galaxy S26 base model with 256GB of internal storage. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy S26 is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Vivo X200 FE
|
12% OFF
Discounted price:₹65,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy S26 VS Vivo X200 Fe
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
|
₹89,999
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy S26 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe
|
|
Xiaomi 15
|
19% OFF
Discounted price:₹64,998 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy S26 VS Xiaomi 15
|
|
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
|
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹81,900 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy S26 VS Apple iPhone 16 Plus
|
|
OPPO Find X8 Pro
|
25% OFF
Discounted price:₹81,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy S26 VS Oppo Find X8 Pro
|
|
Apple iPhone 16E 512GB
|
7% OFF
Discounted price:₹83,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy S26 VS Apple iPhone 16e 512gb
The Samsung Galaxy S26 will arrive with a sharp, bright display designed to offer smooth scrolling and vivid visuals. The combination of a powerful octa-core chipset and 12GB RAM will support demanding apps and smooth multitasking. Storage will be ample for apps, media, and files.
Photography will be a highlight with a 200MP main sensor capturing high-resolution images along with an 18MP ultra-wide lens to cover wide scenes. The front camera will provide clear images for video calls and selfies.
Battery capacity will ensure lasting use through a typical day, with support for fast charging and wireless power top-up for added convenience. Enhanced protection against water and dust will provide peace of mind for everyday use. Biometric security will be reliable with in-display fingerprint scanning and facial recognition.
Connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi, and NFC will keep the device linked to networks and accessories reliably. The phone’s software will be based on the latest Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI for smooth and familiar navigation. Overall, the Galaxy S26 will meet the needs of users looking for a balanced flagship experience.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.