Overview Prices Summary Specs Alternatives News
SamsungGalaxyS26_FrontCamera_32MP
SamsungGalaxyS26_RAM_12GB
Upcoming
Expected Release Date:

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26 is a Android 14 with Samsung One UI 6.0. phone, speculated price is Rs 79,990 in India with 50MP+50MP+50MP Rear Camera, Octa-core chipset with Adreno GPU Processor and 12GB RAM.
Expected price : ₹79,990 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Samsung Galaxy S26 in India is expected to be Rs. 79,990 . This is the Samsung Galaxy S26 base model with 256GB of internal storage. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy S26 is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Vivo X200 FE
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Yellow Glow, Black Luxe
12% OFF
Discounted price:₹65,999 Original price:₹74,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S26 VS Vivo X200 Fe

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
  • 8 GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Black, White
₹89,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S26 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe

Xiaomi 15
  • 12GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Black, White
19% OFF
Discounted price:₹64,998 Original price:₹79,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S26 VS Xiaomi 15

Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Black, Pink, White, Teal, Ultramarine
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹81,900 Original price:₹89,900
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S26 VS Apple iPhone 16 Plus

OPPO Find X8 Pro
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Space Black, Pearl White
25% OFF
Discounted price:₹81,999 Original price:₹109,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S26 VS Oppo Find X8 Pro

Apple iPhone 16E 512GB
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Black, White
7% OFF
Discounted price:₹83,999 Original price:₹89,900
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S26 VS Apple iPhone 16e 512gb
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare
Samsung Galaxy S26 Expected Key Specs

Processor

Octa-core chipset with Adreno GPU

RAM

12GB

Rear Camera

50MP+50MP+50MP

Internal Memory

256GB

Samsung Galaxy S26 Summary

The Samsung Galaxy S26 will arrive with a sharp, bright display designed to offer smooth scrolling and vivid visuals. The combination of a powerful octa-core chipset and 12GB RAM will support demanding apps and smooth multitasking. Storage will be ample for apps, media, and files.

Photography will be a highlight with a 200MP main sensor capturing high-resolution images along with an 18MP ultra-wide lens to cover wide scenes. The front camera will provide clear images for video calls and selfies.

Battery capacity will ensure lasting use through a typical day, with support for fast charging and wireless power top-up for added convenience. Enhanced protection against water and dust will provide peace of mind for everyday use. Biometric security will be reliable with in-display fingerprint scanning and facial recognition.

Connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi, and NFC will keep the device linked to networks and accessories reliably. The phone’s software will be based on the latest Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI for smooth and familiar navigation. Overall, the Galaxy S26 will meet the needs of users looking for a balanced flagship experience.

Samsung Galaxy S26: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    8K video recording at 24fps, 4K at 30fps, slow-motion 720p at 960fps

  • Front Camera

    32MP

  • Rear Camera

    50MP+50MP+50MP

  • Water Resistance

    Yes

  • Weight

    208 grams

  • Dimensions

    162.8 x 77.2 x 7.3 mm

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Resolution

    1800 x 3200 pixels

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Brightness

    4000 nits

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    6.74 inch

  • Screen Protection

    Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Model

    Galaxy S26

  • Operating System

    Android 14 with Samsung One UI 6.0.

  • Bluetooth

    v5.4

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    v6.0

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G

  • Processor

    Octa-core chipset with Adreno GPU

  • RAM

    12GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display fingerprint sensor,

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer.

  • Internal Memory

    256GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

Other Samsung Galaxy S26 Expected Models

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
₹159,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy S26 VS Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge
₹51,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy S26 VS Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge
Samsung Phones

Related Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs and pricing leaked ahead of May 13 launch - Details
07 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason
25 Apr 2025

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Galaxy A36: Which mid-ranger should you buy?
04 Apr 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 25 July 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Samsung Mobile   /   Samsung Galaxy S26

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Samsung Galaxy S26
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender