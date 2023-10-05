 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Home Tablets in India Samsung Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 LTE

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 LTE

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 LTE is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 25,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 7040 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 LTE now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
SamsungGalaxyTabA72020LTE_Capacity_7040mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabA72020LTE_RAM_3GB
SamsungGalaxyTabA72020LTE_ScreenSize_10.4inches(26.42cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35222/heroimage/140350-v1-samsung-galaxy-tab-a7-2020-lte-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabA72020LTE_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35222/heroimage/140350-v1-samsung-galaxy-tab-a7-2020-lte-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabA72020LTE_4
Key Specs
₹25,999
10.4 inches (26.42 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
Android v10 (Q)
7040 mAh
3 GB
477 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 LTE in India is Rs. 25,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 LTE base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver and Dark Gray. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 LTE

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Gold, Silver, Dark Gray
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
16% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi Tablet, Oxford Grey
₹30,999 ₹26,190
Buy Now
26% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi+4G Tablet, Pink
₹35,999 ₹26,480
Buy Now
29% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi+4G Tablet, Gray
₹35,999 ₹25,490
Buy Now

More from Samsung

25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹20,999 ₹27,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g 128gb
47% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹15,379 ₹28,799
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,790 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
13% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,999 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Lte
Samsung Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 LTE Competitors

Realme Pad Mini 64GB LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹19,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Lte Realme Pad Mini 64gb Lte
Realme Pad Slim
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Lte Realme Pad Slim
Vivo Pad 2
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Black
₹28,690
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Lte Vivo Pad 2
26% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 64GB LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹22,900 ₹30,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 64gb Lte

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Lte Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7040 mAh

  • Display

    10.4" (26.42 cm)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    7040 mAh

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Colours

    Gold, Silver, Dark Gray

  • Thickness

    7 mm

  • Width

    157.4 mm

  • Weight

    477 grams

  • Height

    247.6 mm

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    78.99 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Size

    10.4 inches (26.42 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Launch Date

    September 28, 2020 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab A7 2020 LTE

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 610

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 19.6 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 LTE News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Lte