Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 32,490 in India with Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor , 7040 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
SamsungGalaxyTabS6Lite2022_Capacity_7040mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabS6Lite2022_Ram_4GB
SamsungGalaxyTabS6Lite2022_ScreenSize_10.4inches(26.42cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37694/heroimage/150842-v3-samsung-galaxy-tab-s6-lite-2022-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabS6Lite2022_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37694/heroimage/150842-v3-samsung-galaxy-tab-s6-lite-2022-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabS6Lite2022_4
Key Specs
₹32,490
10.4 inches (26.42 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
Android v12
7040 mAh
4 GB
465 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 in India is Rs. 32,490.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Chiffon Pink, Angora Blue and Oxford Gray. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Chiffon Pink, Angora Blue, Oxford Gray
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
21% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus, Wi-Fi+4G Tablet, Gray
₹41,999 ₹32,990
Buy Now
17% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 inches, S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi+LTE,Chiffon Pink

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 inches, S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi+LTE,Chiffon Pink
₹35,999 ₹29,790
Buy Now
16% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus, Wi-Fi Tablet, Blue
₹33,999 ₹28,499
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.4" (26.42 cm)

  • Battery

    7040 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W

  • Capacity

    7040 mAh

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Weight

    465 grams

  • Width

    154.3 mm

  • Height

    244.5 mm

  • Colours

    Chiffon Pink, Angora Blue, Oxford Gray

  • Thickness

    7 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.6 %

  • Screen Size

    10.4 inches (26.42 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Launch Date

    June 29, 2022 (Official)

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 618

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 45.8 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022