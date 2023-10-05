 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 44,999 in India with Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE now with free delivery.
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
Key Specs
₹44,999
10.5 inches (26.67 cm)
Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
Android v9.0 (Pie)
6 GB
420 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE in India is Rs. 44,999.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE can be purchased for Rs. 44,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue and Rose Blush.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lte Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast

  • Capacity

    7040 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Width

    159.5 mm

  • Height

    244.5 mm

  • Colours

    Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, Rose Blush

  • Weight

    420 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Thickness

    5.7 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    82.26 %

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.5 inches (26.67 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    288 ppi

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Launch Date

    October 11, 2019 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S6 LTE

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • HDMI

    YesMini HDMI (Type C)

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

  • Graphics

    Adreno 640

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 106 GB
Samsung Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lte