Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
SamsungGalaxyZFlip7FE_FrontCamera_10 MP
SamsungGalaxyZFlip7FE_RAM_8 GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/samsung-galaxy-z-flip-7-fe/heroimage/Samsung-Galaxy-Z-Flip-7-FE-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyZFlip7FE_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/samsung-galaxy-z-flip-7-fe/heroimage/Samsung-Galaxy-Z-Flip-7-FE-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyZFlip7FE_3
Release date : 09 July 2025

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a Android 16 phone, available price is Rs 89,999 in India with 50 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Exynos 2400 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE now with free delivery.
Black White

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Price in India and other variants

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in India is Rs. 89,999 . This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE base model with 128GB / 256GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
5% OFF
Discounted price:₹104,999 Original price:₹109,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe VS Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Apple iPhone 16E 512GB
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Black, White
7% OFF
Discounted price:₹83,999 Original price:₹89,900
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe VS Apple iPhone 16e 512gb

Samsung Galaxy S25
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Icyblue, Navy, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blueblack, Coralred, Pinkgold
7% OFF
Discounted price:₹74,999 Original price:₹80,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe VS Samsung Galaxy S25

Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Asteroid Black
₹89,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe VS Vivo X100 Pro 5g

Vivo X200 Pro
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Titanium Gray, Cosmos Black
7% OFF
Discounted price:₹94,999 Original price:₹101,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe VS Vivo X200 Pro

OPPO Find N3 Flip
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Cream Gold, Sleek Black
₹94,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe VS Oppo Find N3 Flip
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Take Away

processor
Processor
Exynos 2400 (5nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and smooth gaming performance with efficient thermal management.

camera
Camera
50MP + 10MP Rear, 10MP Front

Capture stunning photos and videos with 4K recording, excellent low-light performance, and social media-ready quality.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 8GB + UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB

Enjoy fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and quick file access for gaming and productivity.

display
Display
6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz

Experience vibrant visuals and ultra-smooth scrolling, even under bright sunlight, with stunning clarity.

battery
Battery
4000 mAh with 25W Wired Charging

Stay powered throughout the day with quick charging options, perfect for busy lifestyles.

summary
Ideal For

This smartphone is perfect for creatives, social media enthusiasts, and users who value cutting-edge features in a compact design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe Summary

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE brings the excitement of foldable phones to more people in India by offering a stylish, compact design at a more accessible price. With its 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, you get vibrant colours and smooth scrolling thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. The 3.4 inch Super AMOLED cover screen lets you check notifications, snap selfies, and control music without even opening the phone, making it practical for daily life.

 

Inside, the phone runs on the reliable Exynos 2400 processor paired with 8GB RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsive performance. You can choose between 128GB or 256GB of storage, giving you enough space for your photos, apps, and files. The dual rear cameras include a sharp 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide, so you can capture everything from detailed portraits to sweeping landscapes. Selfies look great too, thanks to the 10MP front camera.

 

The 4,000mAh battery easily keeps up with a busy day and supports fast charging for quick top-ups. Built tough with Gorilla Glass Victus and an Armor Aluminum frame, it also offers IP48 water and dust resistance for extra durability. Available in classic Black and White, the Z Flip 7 FE is an ideal choice for anyone looking for the fun and flexibility of a foldable phone without spending a fortune.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe: Key Specifications & Features

  • Quick Charging

    25W wired charging

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 60 fps UHD, 1080p

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Front Camera

    10 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, LED

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 10 MP

  • Build Material

    Armor Aluminum frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

  • Water Resistance

    IP48

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Weight

    187 gram

  • Ruggedness

    dust proof

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz/ 60Hz

  • Brightness

    2100 nits

  • Pixel Density

    421 PPI

  • Screen Size

    6.7-inch/ 3.4-inch FHD+/ HD+

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Display Type

    Dynamic AMOLED 2X/ Super AMOLED

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2640 pixels

  • Launch Date

    July 9, 2025

  • Custom UI

    OneUi 8

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Operating System

    Android 16

  • Model

    Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • SIM Size

    Nano-SIM +eSIM

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Network Support

    4G,5G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single Sim, GSM

  • Processor

    Exynos 2400

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, Side

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor

  • Internal Memory

    128GB / 256GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Other Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Models

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
₹121,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung Phones

Related Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs and pricing leaked ahead of May 13 launch - Details
07 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason
25 Apr 2025

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Galaxy A36: Which mid-ranger should you buy?
04 Apr 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Samsung Mobile   /   Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fe
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender