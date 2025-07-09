The price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in India is Rs. 89,999 . This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE base model with 128GB / 256GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is Released. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Experience seamless multitasking and smooth gaming performance with efficient thermal management.
Capture stunning photos and videos with 4K recording, excellent low-light performance, and social media-ready quality.
Enjoy fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and quick file access for gaming and productivity.
Experience vibrant visuals and ultra-smooth scrolling, even under bright sunlight, with stunning clarity.
Stay powered throughout the day with quick charging options, perfect for busy lifestyles.
This smartphone is perfect for creatives, social media enthusiasts, and users who value cutting-edge features in a compact design.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE brings the excitement of foldable phones to more people in India by offering a stylish, compact design at a more accessible price. With its 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, you get vibrant colours and smooth scrolling thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. The 3.4 inch Super AMOLED cover screen lets you check notifications, snap selfies, and control music without even opening the phone, making it practical for daily life.
Inside, the phone runs on the reliable Exynos 2400 processor paired with 8GB RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsive performance. You can choose between 128GB or 256GB of storage, giving you enough space for your photos, apps, and files. The dual rear cameras include a sharp 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide, so you can capture everything from detailed portraits to sweeping landscapes. Selfies look great too, thanks to the 10MP front camera.
The 4,000mAh battery easily keeps up with a busy day and supports fast charging for quick top-ups. Built tough with Gorilla Glass Victus and an Armor Aluminum frame, it also offers IP48 water and dust resistance for extra durability. Available in classic Black and White, the Z Flip 7 FE is an ideal choice for anyone looking for the fun and flexibility of a foldable phone without spending a fortune.
