The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has just launched in India and it’s already turning heads. This is Samsung’s slimmest and most advanced Flip phone yet, weighing just 188 grams and measuring only 13.7mm when folded, making it incredibly easy to slip into your pocket or bag. The phone features a stunning 6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a large 4.1 inch cover screen—now called the FlexWindow—that stretches edge to edge for easy access to notifications, quick replies, and even selfies, all without opening the phone.

Powering the Z Flip 7 is the new Exynos 2500 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, so everything feels fast and responsive. It runs on Android 16 with One UI 8, and brings a suite of Galaxy AI features to help you get more done, like Gemini Live and Now Bar, right from the cover screen.

The camera setup is impressive too, with a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide, plus a 10MP selfie camera. Photos look sharp and vibrant, and AI-powered tools let you add custom filters and enhance your shots instantly. The 4,300mAh battery promises all-day use, and the phone comes in stylish colours like Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and Mint. Prices start at Rs 1,09,999, with pre-orders open now and sales beginning July 25.