Release date : 09 July 2025

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a Android 16 phone, available price is Rs 121,999 in India with 50 MP +12 MP Rear Camera, Chipset: Exynos 2500 Processor and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 now with free delivery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 in India is Rs. 121,999 . This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 base model with 256GB / 512GB of internal storage. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is Released. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Take Away

processor
Processor
Exynos 2500 (3 nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and gaming with optimized efficiency and thermal control.

camera
Camera
50MP + 12MP Rear, 10MP Front

Capture stunning photos with vibrant detail, perfect for social media and low-light settings; 4K video recording ensures crisp, high-quality footage.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 12GB + UFS 4.0 256GB/512GB

Enjoy smooth app performance and quick file access, enhancing your multitasking and gaming experiences.

display
Display
6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz

Brilliant clarity and smooth visuals with 2100 nits brightness, offering exceptional outdoor usability.

battery
Battery
4300 mAh with 25W Fast Charging

Stay powered throughout the day with quick charging capabilities, reaching 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for creators, mobile gamers, and heavy users looking for premium features in a stylish, foldable design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Summary

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has just launched in India and it’s already turning heads. This is Samsung’s slimmest and most advanced Flip phone yet, weighing just 188 grams and measuring only 13.7mm when folded, making it incredibly easy to slip into your pocket or bag. The phone features a stunning 6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a large 4.1 inch cover screen—now called the FlexWindow—that stretches edge to edge for easy access to notifications, quick replies, and even selfies, all without opening the phone.

 

Powering the Z Flip 7 is the new Exynos 2500 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, so everything feels fast and responsive. It runs on Android 16 with One UI 8, and brings a suite of Galaxy AI features to help you get more done, like Gemini Live and Now Bar, right from the cover screen.

 

The camera setup is impressive too, with a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide, plus a 10MP selfie camera. Photos look sharp and vibrant, and AI-powered tools let you add custom filters and enhance your shots instantly. The 4,300mAh battery promises all-day use, and the phone comes in stylish colours like Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and Mint. Prices start at Rs 1,09,999, with pre-orders open now and sales beginning July 25.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Key Specifications & Features

  • Quick Charging

    25W fast charging (up to 50% in 30 minutes)

  • Wireless Charging

    Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    4300 mAh (dual cell)

  • Front Camera

    10 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, LED

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 60 fps UHD, 1080p

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP +12 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Build Material

    Armor Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front & back), Armor FlexHinge

  • Water Resistance

    IP48

  • Weight

    188 gram

  • Thickness

    13.7 mm

  • Resolution

    2520 x 1080 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    419 PPI

  • Screen Size

    6.9-inch/ 4.1 inch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

     85.4%

  • Display Type

    Dynamic AMOLED 2X/ Super AMOLED FHD+

  • Brightness

    2100 nits

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Model

    Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Operating System

    Android 16

  • Launch Date

    July 9, 2025

  • Custom UI

    One UI 8

  • SIM Size

    SIM: 1 Nano SIM + Multi eSIM

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes, Dual Stand-By

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Network Support

    5G, LTE

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Processor Fabrication

    3 nm

  • Processor

    Chipset: Exynos 2500

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Side-mounted capacitive

  • Infrared Sensor

    Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    256GB / 512GB

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
