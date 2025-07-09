The price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 in India is Rs. 121,999 . This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 base model with 256GB / 512GB of internal storage. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Vivo X Fold 5
|
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹144,990 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 VS Vivo X Fold 5
|
|
Vivo X Fold 5G
|
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹144,990 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 VS Vivo X Fold 5g
|
|
Samsung Galaxy S25 edge
|
5% OFF
Discounted price:₹104,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 VS Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
|
|
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
|
10% OFF
Discounted price:₹121,999 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 VS Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
|
|
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
|
₹124,999
Check Details
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 VS Google Pixel 9 Pro Xl
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
|
28% OFF
Discounted price:₹118,399 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5g
Experience seamless multitasking and gaming with optimized efficiency and thermal control.
Capture stunning photos with vibrant detail, perfect for social media and low-light settings; 4K video recording ensures crisp, high-quality footage.
Enjoy smooth app performance and quick file access, enhancing your multitasking and gaming experiences.
Brilliant clarity and smooth visuals with 2100 nits brightness, offering exceptional outdoor usability.
Stay powered throughout the day with quick charging capabilities, reaching 50% charge in just 30 minutes.
Perfect for creators, mobile gamers, and heavy users looking for premium features in a stylish, foldable design.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has just launched in India and it’s already turning heads. This is Samsung’s slimmest and most advanced Flip phone yet, weighing just 188 grams and measuring only 13.7mm when folded, making it incredibly easy to slip into your pocket or bag. The phone features a stunning 6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a large 4.1 inch cover screen—now called the FlexWindow—that stretches edge to edge for easy access to notifications, quick replies, and even selfies, all without opening the phone.
Powering the Z Flip 7 is the new Exynos 2500 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, so everything feels fast and responsive. It runs on Android 16 with One UI 8, and brings a suite of Galaxy AI features to help you get more done, like Gemini Live and Now Bar, right from the cover screen.
The camera setup is impressive too, with a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide, plus a 10MP selfie camera. Photos look sharp and vibrant, and AI-powered tools let you add custom filters and enhance your shots instantly. The 4,300mAh battery promises all-day use, and the phone comes in stylish colours like Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and Mint. Prices start at Rs 1,09,999, with pre-orders open now and sales beginning July 25.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.