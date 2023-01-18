 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 184,990 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.95 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.41 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.78 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹184,990
    256 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.95 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.41 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.78 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    10 MP
    3300 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India starts at Rs.184,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is Rs.154,998 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 35 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 35 Hours(4G)
    • 01h 08m 49s
    • Li-ion
    • 3300 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • CMOS
    • F2.4
    • Single
    • 10 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size)
    Design
    • 167.3 mm
    • 73.6 mm
    • 7.2 mm
    • Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 183 grams
    Display
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • 21.9:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • 425 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 82.56 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 1080 x 2636 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • February 26, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy Z Flip
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
    • Adreno 640
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • Octa core (2.95 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.41 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.78 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    • 18.0 s
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 3.0
    • Up to 223 GB
    • No
    • 256 GB
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in India?

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India at 66,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (10 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip