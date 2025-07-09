Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
Release date : 09 July 2025

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a Android 16 phone, available price is Rs 174,999 in India with 200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Processor and 12GB / 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 now with free delivery.
Blue Shadow Silver Shadow Jet Black Mint(online Exclusive)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in India is Rs. 174,999 . This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 base model with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow and Jet Black,MInt(online exclusive). Market Status of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is Released. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Take Away

processor
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (4nm)

Delivers exceptional performance for multitasking, intense gaming, and efficient thermal management.

camera
Camera
200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear, 10 MP + 10 MP Front

Captures stunning photos and 8K videos, excellent for low-light conditions and social media sharing.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 12GB/16GB + UFS 4 256GB/512GB/1TB

Enhanced RAM and storage provide seamless app performance, quick file access, and exceptional gaming experiences.

display
Display
8.0-inch AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz adaptive

Offers vibrant colors, sharp visuals, and smooth scrolling, perfect for outdoor use.

battery
Battery
4400 mAh with 45W Fast Charging

Provides all-day battery life with quick charging capabilities for convenience.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for tech enthusiasts, content creators, and heavy users seeking a premium foldable experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Summary

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, unveiled on July 9, 2025, is Samsung’s most advanced foldable yet, designed for those who want the best of both a phone and a tablet. It’s noticeably slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, weighing just 215 grams and measuring only 8.9mm thick when folded. The device features an expansive 8 inch main Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for multitasking, gaming, or streaming. The 6.5-inch cover screen is also AMOLED and supports 120Hz, making it easy to use the Fold 7 one-handed when closed.

 

Inside, the Fold 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, ensuring top-tier performance no matter how demanding your tasks. The camera system is a major highlight, with a 200MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, delivering crisp and detailed photos in any situation. The phone runs on Android 16 with One UI 8 and is packed with Galaxy AI features for smarter productivity and creativity.

 

Battery life is handled by a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery with fast wired and wireless charging. The Fold 7 is built tough, featuring an Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass protection, and is rated IP48 for water resistance. Available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jet Black, the Z Fold 7 starts at Rs 1,74,999 in India, with pre-orders already open and sales beginning July 25.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Key Specifications & Features

  • Type

    Non-Removable Battery

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes, wireless and reverse wireless charging

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    4400 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 45W Fast Charging

  • Video Recording

    8K @ 30 fps UHD, 4K @ 60 fps UHD, 1080p @ 60 fps FHD, 720p @ 960 fps HD

  • Rear Camera

    200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Front Camera

    10 MP + 10 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, LED

  • Weight

    215 gram

  • Build Material

    Armor Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 (front), Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (back)

  • Colours

    Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black,MInt(online exclusive)

  • Water Resistance

    IP48

  • Dimensions

    Folded: 72.8 x 158.4 x 8.9mm / Unfolded: 143.2 x 158.4 x 4.2mm

  • Thickness

    8.9 mm / 4.2 mm

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Pixel Density

    407 PPI

  • Aspect Ratio

    23.1:9

  • Resolution

    QXGA+(2184 x 1968)/ FHD+ (2520 x 1080) pixels

  • Display Type

    AMOLED 2X/ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

  • Screen Size

    8.0-inch/ 6.5 inch

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz adaptive

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Custom UI

    One UI 8

  • Operating System

    Android 16

  • Launch Date

    July 9, 2025

  • Model

    Z Fold 7

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • GPS

    Yes, with A-GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • Network Support

    5G, LTE

  • SIM Size

    Nano SIM + Multi eSIM

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • VoLTE

    Yes, Dual Stand-By

  • RAM

    12GB / 16GB

  • Processor

    Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256GB / 512GB / 1TB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
