The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, unveiled on July 9, 2025, is Samsung’s most advanced foldable yet, designed for those who want the best of both a phone and a tablet. It’s noticeably slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, weighing just 215 grams and measuring only 8.9mm thick when folded. The device features an expansive 8 inch main Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for multitasking, gaming, or streaming. The 6.5-inch cover screen is also AMOLED and supports 120Hz, making it easy to use the Fold 7 one-handed when closed.

Inside, the Fold 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, ensuring top-tier performance no matter how demanding your tasks. The camera system is a major highlight, with a 200MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, delivering crisp and detailed photos in any situation. The phone runs on Android 16 with One UI 8 and is packed with Galaxy AI features for smarter productivity and creativity.

Battery life is handled by a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery with fast wired and wireless charging. The Fold 7 is built tough, featuring an Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass protection, and is rated IP48 for water resistance. Available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jet Black, the Z Fold 7 starts at Rs 1,74,999 in India, with pre-orders already open and sales beginning July 25.