The price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in India is Rs. 174,999 . This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 base model with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow and Jet Black,MInt(online exclusive). Market Status of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Vivo X Fold 5
|
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹144,990 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 VS Vivo X Fold 5
|
|
Vivo X Fold 5G
|
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹144,990 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 VS Vivo X Fold 5g
|
|
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|
₹172,999
Check Details
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 VS Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|
|
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
|
₹159,999
Check Details
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 VS Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G
|
₹153,000
Check Details
|
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5g
Delivers exceptional performance for multitasking, intense gaming, and efficient thermal management.
Captures stunning photos and 8K videos, excellent for low-light conditions and social media sharing.
Enhanced RAM and storage provide seamless app performance, quick file access, and exceptional gaming experiences.
Offers vibrant colors, sharp visuals, and smooth scrolling, perfect for outdoor use.
Provides all-day battery life with quick charging capabilities for convenience.
Perfect for tech enthusiasts, content creators, and heavy users seeking a premium foldable experience.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, unveiled on July 9, 2025, is Samsung’s most advanced foldable yet, designed for those who want the best of both a phone and a tablet. It’s noticeably slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, weighing just 215 grams and measuring only 8.9mm thick when folded. The device features an expansive 8 inch main Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for multitasking, gaming, or streaming. The 6.5-inch cover screen is also AMOLED and supports 120Hz, making it easy to use the Fold 7 one-handed when closed.
Inside, the Fold 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, ensuring top-tier performance no matter how demanding your tasks. The camera system is a major highlight, with a 200MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, delivering crisp and detailed photos in any situation. The phone runs on Android 16 with One UI 8 and is packed with Galaxy AI features for smarter productivity and creativity.
Battery life is handled by a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery with fast wired and wireless charging. The Fold 7 is built tough, featuring an Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass protection, and is rated IP48 for water resistance. Available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jet Black, the Z Fold 7 starts at Rs 1,74,999 in India, with pre-orders already open and sales beginning July 25.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.