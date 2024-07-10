Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 117,485 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G now with free delivery.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 full specifications, launch date, price and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G launch date is July 10, 2024. Samsung has introduced significant upgrades and features that push the boundaries of foldable smartphone technology. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G offers impressive specifications. It features a substantial 12 GB of RAM and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This powerful chipset includes an octa-core setup with a 3.3 GHz Cortex X4 core, a 3.2 GHz penta-core Cortex A720, a 2.3 GHz dual-core Cortex A520, and a quad-core architecture. This combination ensures top-notch performance, smooth multitasking, and an enhanced gaming experience with the Adreno 750 GPU. The device runs on Android v14, providing the latest software enhancements and security features.
One of the standout features of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G is its display technology. The primary display is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, offering a pixel density of 398 ppi. This bezel-less display with a punch-hole design provides an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colours and deep blacks. Additionally, the secondary cover display is a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels. It supports capacitive touchscreen functionality, allowing users to check notifications, control music, and perform other tasks without opening the phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera setup on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G is designed to cater to photography enthusiasts. The rear of the device features a dual-camera setup, comprising a 50 MP primary camera with contrast detection autofocus and an LED flash, alongside another 12 MP Ultra-wide sensor to enhance depth perception and wide-angle shots. The camera supports various features, including exposure compensation, ISO control, continuous shooting, HDR mode, digital zoom, auto flash, face detection, and touch to focus. It can record videos at 1080p resolution at 60 fps. On the front, the phone boasts a 10 MP camera capable of capturing high-quality selfies and video calls, with support for 4K video recording at 30 fps.
The design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. The device measures 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm and weighs 187 g. The foldable design continues to be a hallmark of the Z Flip series, providing a compact form factor when closed and a full-sized smartphone experience when open.
Battery life is a critical aspect of any smartphone, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G does not disappoint. It is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, which is non-removable. The device supports fast charging via USB Type-C, ensuring that it can quickly get back to full power when needed.
Storage options for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G are ample, with the device offering up to 512 GB of internal memory and 12 GB of RAM. However, there is no option for expandable memory, so users will need to manage their storage within the available capacity.
In terms of network and connectivity, the phone supports multiple network bands and offers extensive connectivity options. It features dual SIM slots (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by), 5G support, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) with mobile hotspot capabilities, Bluetooth v5.3, A-GPS, Glonass, and NFC. USB connectivity is also comprehensive, supporting mass storage and USB charging.
Multimedia features include stereo loudspeakers and a USB Type-C audio jack, providing excellent audio quality for media consumption. The device also comes equipped with various sensors, including a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price in India
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G is positioned in the premium segment given its advanced features and cutting-edge technology. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G is priced at Rs.109999 for the 12GB+256GB variant in India.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G is a game-changer in the foldable smartphone market. With its powerful processor, impressive camera capabilities, innovative design, and extensive connectivity options, it is expected to attract significant attention upon its release. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or a casual user, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G promises to deliver a versatile and high-performing smartphone experience.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5g: Key Specifications & Features
Stereo Speakers
Yes
Loudspeaker
Yes
Audio Jack
USB Type-C
Wireless Charging
Yes
Quick Charging
Yes, Fast, 25W: 50 % in 30 minutes
Removable
No
Capacity
4400 mAh
Type
Li-ion
USB Type-C
Yes
Autofocus
No
Image Resolution
8150 x 6150 Pixels
Video Recording
3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
Rear Camera
50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP
Flash
Yes, LED Flash
Shooting Modes
Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode