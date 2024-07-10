Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Release date : 10 July 2024

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 117,485 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G now with free delivery.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G Price in India and other variants

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G price starts at ₹117,485 and goes upto ₹119,660. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G is available in 2 options. Market Status of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G is Released.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm)

Experience unparalleled efficiency and performance for multitasking, gaming, and smooth application handling, ensuring optimal thermal management.

camera
Camera
50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear, 10 MP Front

Capture stunning images with high detail and vibrant colors, featuring advanced low-light capabilities and video recording at 4K@30fps, ideal for social media enthusiasts.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 12 GB + UFS 4.0 256 GB

Enjoy lightning-fast app launches and seamless multitasking, accommodating high-performance gaming and extensive media storage without the need for expandable memory.

display
Display
7.6 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120 Hz

Immerse in stunning visual clarity and smooth scrolling with vibrant colors, high brightness for outdoor use, and an expansive bezel-less design.

battery
Battery
4400 mAh with 25W Fast Charging

Experience all-day usage with fast charging capabilities, providing 50% charge in just 30 minutes for uninterrupted connectivity.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for tech-savvy professionals, creators, and heavy users seeking cutting-edge performance, high-quality multimedia experiences, and a versatile smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5g Summary

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 full specifications, launch date, price and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G launch date is July 10, 2024. Samsung has introduced significant upgrades and features that push the boundaries of foldable smartphone technology. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G offers impressive specifications. It features a substantial 12 GB of RAM and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This powerful chipset includes an octa-core setup with a 3.3 GHz Cortex X4 core, a 3.2 GHz penta-core Cortex A720, a 2.3 GHz dual-core Cortex A520, and a quad-core architecture. This combination ensures top-notch performance, smooth multitasking, and an enhanced gaming experience with the Adreno 750 GPU. The device runs on Android v14, providing the latest software enhancements and security features.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G is its display technology. The primary display is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, offering a pixel density of 398 ppi. This bezel-less display with a punch-hole design provides an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colours and deep blacks. Additionally, the secondary cover display is a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels. It supports capacitive touchscreen functionality, allowing users to check notifications, control music, and perform other tasks without opening the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera setup on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G is designed to cater to photography enthusiasts. The rear of the device features a dual-camera setup, comprising a 50 MP primary camera with contrast detection autofocus and an LED flash, alongside another 12 MP Ultra-wide sensor to enhance depth perception and wide-angle shots. The camera supports various features, including exposure compensation, ISO control, continuous shooting, HDR mode, digital zoom, auto flash, face detection, and touch to focus. It can record videos at 1080p resolution at 60 fps. On the front, the phone boasts a 10 MP camera capable of capturing high-quality selfies and video calls, with support for 4K video recording at 30 fps.

The design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. The device measures 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm and weighs 187 g. The foldable design continues to be a hallmark of the Z Flip series, providing a compact form factor when closed and a full-sized smartphone experience when open.

Battery life is a critical aspect of any smartphone, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G does not disappoint. It is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, which is non-removable. The device supports fast charging via USB Type-C, ensuring that it can quickly get back to full power when needed.

Storage options for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G are ample, with the device offering up to 512 GB of internal memory and 12 GB of RAM. However, there is no option for expandable memory, so users will need to manage their storage within the available capacity.

In terms of network and connectivity, the phone supports multiple network bands and offers extensive connectivity options. It features dual SIM slots (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by), 5G support, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) with mobile hotspot capabilities, Bluetooth v5.3, A-GPS, Glonass, and NFC. USB connectivity is also comprehensive, supporting mass storage and USB charging.

Multimedia features include stereo loudspeakers and a USB Type-C audio jack, providing excellent audio quality for media consumption. The device also comes equipped with various sensors, including a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price in India

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G is positioned in the premium segment given its advanced features and cutting-edge technology. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G is priced at Rs.109999 for the 12GB+256GB variant in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G is a game-changer in the foldable smartphone market. With its powerful processor, impressive camera capabilities, innovative design, and extensive connectivity options, it is expected to attract significant attention upon its release. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or a casual user, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G promises to deliver a versatile and high-performing smartphone experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 25W: 50 % in 30 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    4400 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode

  • Front Camera

    10 MP + 4 MP

  • Build Material

    Back: Gorilla Glass Victus 2

  • Colours

    Pink, White, Silver Shadow, Navy, Crafted Black

  • Weight

    239 grams

  • Height

    153.5 mm

  • Width

    68.1 mm

  • Thickness

    12.1 mm

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    7.6 inches (19.3 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    375 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Resolution

    1856x2160 px

  • Display Type

    Dynamic AMOLED 2x

  • Launch Date

    July 10, 2024

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 750

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 229 GB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

