Samsung Rv509 A05in Laptop Rv509 A05in Price in India(30 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Laptop

Samsung RV509 A05IN Laptop

Samsung RV509 A05IN Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 109,900 in India with Intel Core i3 1st Gen - 380M (1st Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung RV509 A05IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Samsung RV509 A05IN Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 30 March 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P60596/heroimage/samsung-rv509-a05in-core-i3-1st-gen-3-gb-320-gb-dos-60596-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P60596/images/Design/samsung-rv509-a05in-core-i3-1st-gen-3-gb-320-gb-dos-60596-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P60596/images/Design/samsung-rv509-a05in-core-i3-1st-gen-3-gb-320-gb-dos-60596-large-3.jpg
Key Specs
₹109,900
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3 1st Gen - 380M (1st Gen)
3 GB DDR3 RAM
DOS
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.4 Kg
Key Specs
₹109,900
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3 1st Gen - 380M (1st Gen)
3 GB DDR3 RAM
Samsung Rv509 A05in Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
Battery
  • 40 W AC Adapter W
  • 6 Cell
  • 6 Hrs
  • 6 Hrs
Display Details
  • LED
  • LED HD Glossy Display
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 100 ppi
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
General Information
  • Samsung
  • 2.4 Kg
  • Dual Tone Silver Black
  • 381.6 x 256.2 x 34.9  mm
  • RV509-A05IN
  • DOS
Memory
  • 4 GB
  • 2
  • 3 GB
  • DDR3
  • DDR3
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 0.3 MP
  • SRS 3D Sound Effect
  • HD Audio Solution
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • 3.0
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
  • Yes
Performance
  • 2.5 Ghz
  • Intel HM55 Express
  • Intel HD Graphics
  • Intel Core i3 1st Gen - 380M (1st Gen)
  • 3 GB DDR3 RAM
Peripherals
  • Island (Chiclet) Keyboard
  • Touch Scroll Pad
  • Super Multi Dual Layer
  • DVD Writer
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3
Storage
  • 5400 RPM
  • 320 GB
  • SATA
    Samsung Rv509 A05in Laptop