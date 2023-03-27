 Samsung Rv509 A0cin Laptop Rv509 A0cin Price in India(27 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Laptop
Samsung RV509 A0CIN Laptop

Samsung RV509 A0CIN Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 109,900 in India with Intel Core i3-380M (1st Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM.
2
Score
Key Specs
₹109,900
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-380M (1st Gen)
2 GB DDR3 RAM
DOS
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.4 Kg
Key Specs
₹109,900
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-380M (1st Gen)
2 GB DDR3 RAM
Samsung Laptops Prices in India

Samsung laptops price in India starts from Rs.12,390. HT Tech has 153 Samsung Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung Rv509 A0cin Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
Battery
  • 6 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 6 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 6 Hrs
Display Details
  • No
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • LED
  • 100 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • HD LED Display
General Information
  • 381.6 x 256.2 x 34.9  mm
  • RV509-A0CIN
  • 2.4 Kg
  • Samsung
  • DOS
  • Silver
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 2 DIMM
  • 1066 Mhz
  • DDR3
  • DDR3
  • 2 GB
Multimedia
  • Stereo speakers
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 0.3
  • SRS 3D Sound Effect
  • HD Audio Solution
  • No
Networking
  • 3.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guides and Manuals
  • Yes
  • 2 Years
Performance
  • Intel HM55 Express
  • Intel HD Graphics
  • Intel Core i3-380M (1st Gen)
  • 2 GB DDR3 RAM
  • 2.5 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Touch Scroll Pad
  • Island Keyboard
  • DVD RW SuperMulti Drive with Dual Layer Support
  • DVD Writer
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3
  • Yes
Storage
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
  • 500 GB
