 Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual

    Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2930 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 2930 mAh
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 14.5 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 769 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 14.5 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 769 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • 2930 mAh
    Camera
    • No
    • Single
    • Exmor RS
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 187 grams
    • 164.2 mm
    • 79.6 mm
    • Black, White, Mint
    • 8.2 mm
    Display
    • 75.75 %
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 367 ppi
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    General
    • Sony
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Xperia C5 Ultra Dual
    • August 26, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes, RDS
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T760 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6752
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 200 GB
    Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual FAQs

    What is the price of the Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual in India?

    Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual price in India at 25,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6752; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2930 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual?

    How many colors are available in Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual?

    How long does the Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual last?

    What is the Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual Battery Capacity?

    Is Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual Waterproof?

    Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual