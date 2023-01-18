Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2930 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual now with free delivery.