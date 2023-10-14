 Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 23 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6757 Processor , 3430 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹19,990
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
MediaTek MT6757
23 MP
8 MP
3430 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
4 GB
Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB Price in India

The starting price for the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB in India is Rs. 19,990.  This is the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB base ...Read More

The starting price for the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB in India is Rs. 19,990.  This is the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and Gold.

Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3430 mAh
  • 23 MP
  • MediaTek MT6757
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • 3430 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • Yes, Quick, v2.0
  • No
Camera
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • 5536 x 4152 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exmor-R CMOS
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Hybrid autofocus
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 75 mm
  • 8.7 mm
  • 155 mm
  • 190 grams
  • Black, Blue, Gold
Display
  • 401 ppi
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 71.57 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v4
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • September 22, 2017 (Official)
  • Sony
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T880 MP2
  • 4 GB
  • MediaTek MT6757
Sensors
  • Side
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes
  • 32 GB
  • Up to 21.5 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32gb