 Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia XA1 Plus

    Sony Xperia XA1 Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 23,621 in India with 23 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3430 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia XA1 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia XA1 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹23,621
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    23 MP
    8 MP
    3430 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Price in India

    Sony Xperia XA1 Plus price in India starts at Rs.23,621. The lowest price of Sony Xperia XA1 Plus is Rs.23,499 on amazon.in.

    Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus Full Specifications

    • 3430 mAh
    • 23 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 3430 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Quick, v2.0
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • 5536 x 4152 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Exmor-R CMOS
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Hybrid autofocus
    • Single
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 75 mm
    • 8.7 mm
    • 155 mm
    • 190 grams
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 401 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 71.57 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • September 22, 2017 (Official)
    • Xperia XA1 Plus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Sony
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T880 MP2
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek MT6757
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 23 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 21.5 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus