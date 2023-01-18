 Sony Xperia Xa1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia XA1

    Sony Xperia XA1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 20,990 in India with 23 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia XA1 from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia XA1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹20,990
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    23 MP
    8 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Key Specs
    ₹20,990
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    23 MP
    2300 mAh
    Out of Stock

    Sony Xperia Xa1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 23 MP
    • 2300 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 2300 mAh
    • Yes, Quick
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • 5536 x 4152 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size)
    • Exmor-R CMOS
    • No
    Design
    • 143 grams
    • Black, Gold, Pink, White
    • 67 mm
    • 145 mm
    • 8 mm
    • Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 70.78 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Sony
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Xperia XA1
    • April 11, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.2
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T880 MP2
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6757
    Smart TV Features
    • 23 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    Sony Xperia Xa1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Sony Xperia Xa1 in India?

    Sony Xperia Xa1 price in India at 17,190 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (23 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6757; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia Xa1?

    How many colors are available in Sony Xperia Xa1?

    What is the Sony Xperia Xa1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Sony Xperia Xa1 Waterproof?

    Sony Xperia Xa1