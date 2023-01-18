 Sony Xperia Z3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia Z3

    Sony Xperia Z3 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 52,990 in India with 20.7 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2930 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia Z3 from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia Z3 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹52,990
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    20.7 MP
    5.1 MP
    2930 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Sony Xperia Z3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 20.7 MP
    • 2930 mAh
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 5.1 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 17 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 590 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 590 Hours(3G)
    • 2930 mAh
    • Up to 17 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • 5.1 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Exmor-R CMOS
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 5248 x 3936 Pixels
    Design
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP65, IP68
    • 144 grams
    • Dust proof
    • 6.9 mm
    • 146.3 mm
    • 71.9 mm
    • Black, White, Copper, Aqua Green
    Display
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 424 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 70.7 %
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Sony
    • No
    • Xperia Z3 Plus
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • June 26, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • Adreno 430
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 MSM8994
    Smart TV Features
    • 20.7 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Sony Xperia Z3