 Sony Xperia Z5 Dual Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Sony Phones Sony Xperia Z5 Dual

    Sony Xperia Z5 Dual

    Sony Xperia Z5 Dual is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 52,900 in India with 23 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia Z5 Dual from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia Z5 Dual now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26364/heroimage/sony-xperia-z5-dual-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26364/images/Design/sony-xperia-z5-dual-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26364/images/Design/sony-xperia-z5-dual-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26364/images/Design/sony-xperia-z5-dual-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26364/images/Design/sony-xperia-z5-dual-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹52,900
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    23 MP
    5 MP
    2900 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹52,900
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    23 MP
    2900 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Sony Xperia Z5 Dual Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 23 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2900 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 17 Hours(3G) / Up to 13 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 17 Hours(3G) / Up to 13 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 540 Hours(3G) / Up to 520 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 540 Hours(3G) / Up to 520 Hours(2G)
    • 2900 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 5536 x 4152 Pixels
    • Exmor-R CMOS
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Hybrid autofocus
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Dust proof
    • 7.3 mm
    • Black, Gold, Green
    • 154 grams
    • 146 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP65, IP68
    • 72 mm
    Display
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 424 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • 70.75 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • October 23, 2015 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Xperia Z5 Dual
    • Sony
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • No
    Performance
    • Adreno 430
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 MSM8994
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 23 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • Yes, Up to 200 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Sony Xperia Z5 Dual FAQs

    What is the price of the Sony Xperia Z5 Dual in India?

    Sony Xperia Z5 Dual price in India at 31,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (23 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 MSM8994; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia Z5 Dual?

    How many colors are available in Sony Xperia Z5 Dual?

    How long does the Sony Xperia Z5 Dual last?

    What is the Sony Xperia Z5 Dual Battery Capacity?

    Is Sony Xperia Z5 Dual Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Sony Xperia Z5 Dual