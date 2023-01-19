 Swipe Halo Fone Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Swipe Halo Fone

    Swipe Halo Fone

    Swipe Halo Fone is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 8,280 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Halo Fone from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Halo Fone now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21045/heroimage/swipe-halo-fone-tablet-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21045/images/Design/swipe-halo-fone-tablet-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21045/images/Design/swipe-halo-fone-tablet-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21045/images/Design/swipe-halo-fone-tablet-large-4.jpg
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Swipe Halo Fone Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2800 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • Black
    • 235 grams
    • 101 mm
    • 9 mm
    • 83 mm
    Display
    • 144 ppi
    • LCD
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 143.32 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Halo Fone
    • Swipe
    • March 21, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Mali-400
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Swipe Halo Fone FAQs

    What is the price of the Swipe Halo Fone in India?

    Swipe Halo Fone price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Swipe Halo Fone?

    How many colors are available in Swipe Halo Fone?

    What is the Swipe Halo Fone Battery Capacity?

    Is Swipe Halo Fone Waterproof?

    Swipe Halo Fone