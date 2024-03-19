Swipe X1 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। swipe Tablet

Swipe X1 Tab FHD IPS Display Octa Core 10.1 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet
Swipe X1 Tab FHD IPS Display Octa Core 10.1 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (4GB+64GB, Space Grey)
The starting price for the Swipe X1 in India is Rs. 14,999. At Amazon, the Swipe X1 can be purchased for Rs. 12,999. This is the Swipe X1 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
